Rowan Shares 'Youth and Youthhood' Single

Rising Cork trio Rowan are sharing their new single "Youth And Youthhood." The new cut follows on from the band's recently released EP Everybody Talks, which shot the band on to the scene in their native Ireland and beyond.

'Youth and Youthhood' is a wistful ode to "the trials and tribulations of navigating life as a teenager," explain the band, adding, "The song reminisces on the fickle nature of young relationships and the baptism of fire that is your first house party. The transition into adulthood can be a scary unknown territory, contrasted by the complex golden days of yore."

There's a rootsy shamble to the band's latest single, adjoined by meandering guitar lines and a general guilelessness to frontman Dylan Howe's endearing tales of innocent adolescence.

Born out of the early pandemic last year, when the three accomplished musicians were forced into a hiatus from session work, Rowan are fast becoming one of the most exciting new Irish acts around. With a wealth of songs written over the years, the first clutch of songs Rowan released were delicate, longing and beautiful - culminating in their independently released, debut EP No One Is Safe Here. Full of longing, escapism and a desire to be somewhere else, the songs were inspired by vocalist Dylan Howes' "various struggles with mental health" as he used art to "try and get the bad stuff out. It's like therapy," he explains.

Fast forward to 2021, Rowan signed to Beverly Martel with the EP 'Everybody Talks' their first imprint with the LA label. Instant earworms such as "Nothing's Gonna Change" and "One Of These Days" were championed by the likes of Clash, Hot Press, PopMatters and more. The band was also quoted in Billboard on their influence they gained from Nirvana's Nevermind for the 30th anniversary of the legendary album, and both The CW and Popstar! TV aired a special live performance that Rowan did for B-Side TV.

With details of a debut album on the way, and a post-pandemic live scene opening up again, Rowan are set to take the rest of 2021 and beyond by storm. Keep your eyes and ears out for more new music and live shows in the coming weeks.

Watch the music video here: