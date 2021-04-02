Rosie Darling Releases Debut EP 'Coping'

Intense emotional growth is often the best fuel for a musician's creative fire, and Rosie Darling has certainly turned pain into beauty on her debut EP Coping (via Nettwerk Records). Coping is a time capsule, capturing the messier side of love and friendship, from heartbreak and loneliness to joyous revelry. It's an intimate window into Rosie's life, encased in a vulnerable kind of indie-pop.

"A lot of people have been asking me how long I've been working on this EP. The easy answer is a few years, but it feels like it's been my whole life! Everything I've written or been a part of musically has led to this moment, and I truly feel like these songs represent me not only as an artist but as a person. These songs represent my experience with relationships, friendships, and all of the emotional highs & lows that come with them. I hope that anyone who listens to these songs can relate and find their narrative within them. Although my stories are important, I want to create space for listeners to reflect on their experiences and feel like they have somewhere to turn to as they navigate the highs & lows of their relationships!"

With the release of each single, Darling had earned press support from FLAUNT, EARMILK, Under The Radar, PopMatters, Wonderland, and more, while garnering 40+ YouTube features, 18k Instagram and nearly 17k TikTok followers. With her first single and artist statement - "Coping" - Rosie amassed 8 million+ Spotify streams (14 million+ streams across all platforms), charting on 14 different Spotify Viral 50 charts, landing Top 20 on the Global Viral Chart. A talented team of songwriters, producers, and engineers reached out from the onset, wanting to collaborate with Rosie - co-written with Justin Gammella (Lennon Stella, Ashe, Blake Rose), produced by Andy Seltzer (Chelsea Cutler, Shallou, Joan), mixed by Michael Brauer (Coldplay, Florence and the Machine, Vance Joy), and mastered by Joe Laporta (Halsey, JP Saxe, Gracie Abrams).

Intense emotional growth is often the best fuel for a musician's creative fire, and Rosie has certainly turned pain into beauty. Like many artists, Rosie grew up in a creative and bustling household. Around the age of twelve, her dad taught her a few chords on the guitar, and those lessons, coupled with the rise of mega singer-songwriters like Taylor Swift, propelled Rosie into her own storytelling. At fourteen, she got into the studio and found that the recording process came naturally to her. In her words, the studio is her safe place. After casually writing and performing throughout high school and college, Rosie decided to pursue music more seriously, toplining on some tracks and connecting with producers. In 2017, Rosie and producer OKO released "L.A.," and at about three million streams on Spotify, the track has done well considering the pair released it entirely on their own. Later in 2019, Rosie wrote "Never Be The Same" for EDM duo Tritonal, and the track hit number one on SiriusXM's BPM radio. After moving to Los Angeles from the East Coast, Rosie took on the daunting task of networking in a city that is notoriously spread out and filled to the brim with other artists on the rise. After only two years in LA, Rosie has built a strong network of producers and songwriters, crediting her success to her focus and determination, along with a bit of risk-taking. But fully pursuing a passion can come with a price, and Rosie has poured all the loss and love of the past couple of years into a forthcoming debut EP (out now via Nettwerk Records).

Photo Credit: Monique Boudreaux