Rose City Band Share New Single 'Slow Burn'

The band also has tour dates listed through June.

Mar. 09, 2023  

Ahead of the release of new album Garden Party, out April 21st, as well as an international tour this spring, Rose City Band have shared the rollicking new single "Slow Burn."

"Slow Burn" drives bandleader and vocalist/guitarist Ripley Johnson's (Wooden Shjips, Moon Duo) signature cosmic sound into the roots of the earth, twisting more grounded phrases and homespun bends around the rollicking rhythm section. Pedal steel guitarist Barry Walker's range as a pedal steel player is on full display throughout with classic licks dancing in tandem with Johnson's voice.

Rose City Band's country psychedelic rock evokes the wide-open spaces of the American west and free spirits who call it home. The project of acclaimed guitarist and vocalist Ripley Johnson, Rose City Band has extended beyond the studio and lives in tandem as a live ensemble featuring some of the finest players in contemporary rock: pedal steel guitarist Barry Walker, keyboardist Paul Hasenberg, bassist Dewey Mahood (aka Plankton Wat) and drummer Dustin Dybvig.

Garden Party is a celebration of summer and all it brings: communal gatherings, the respites offered by nature, and an appreciation for even the simplest beauty, from 12-foot sunflowers to a contorted carrot planted in the spring.

Freedom, contentment, and joy were the sources for the songs. Recorded largely as a solo effort but inspired by his live ensemble and featuring members of the band, Garden Party has a live band's energy captured in exquisite detail.

Rose City Band tour dates

Mar. 22-26 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Festival
Apr. 27 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
Apr. 28 - Santa Barbara - Soho
Apr. 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon
Apr. 30 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's
May 4 - Vancouver, BC - Cobalt
May 5 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
May 6 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre
May 21 - Berlin, DE - Privatclub
May 22 - Copenhagen, DK - Loppen
May 23 - Gothenburg, SE - Pustervik
May 24 - Oslo, NO - Blaa
May 25 - Stockholm, SE - Fasching
May 26 - Malmö, SE - Plan B
May 28 - Hamburg, DE - Hebebühne
May 29 - Nijmegen, NL - Doornroosje
May 30 - Amsterdam, NL - Bitterzoet
May 31 - Middelkerke, BE - De Zwerver
Jun. 1 - London, UK - Scala
Jun. 2 - Manchester, UK - YES
Jun. 3 - York, UK - The Crescent
Jun. 4 - Brighton, UK - Patterns
Jun. 7 - Zürich, CH - Bogen F
Jun. 8 - Ravenna, IT - Beaches Brew
Jun. 9 - Milano, IT - Arci Bellezza

Listen to the new single here:






