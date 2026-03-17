Ronnie James Dio Concert Experience Confirms July Live Dates

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Dio Rules, a new live concert experience, has confirmed new live dates for this July and has also signed with Panzyler Entertainment Group. Featuring a lineup of touring musicians, the show celebrates the music and legacy of vocalist Ronnie James Dio and the bands that helped define an era: Rainbow, Black Sabbath, and Dio.

Dio Rules' lineup includes Andrew Freeman, the vocalist personally selected by the original members of Dio to front Last in Line, alongside acclaimed guitarist Angus Clark (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Joe Lynn Turner), drummer Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, Mr. Big, Kix), bassist Winston Roye, and multi-instrumentalist Mark Klett.

Rather than a traditional tribute act, Dio Rules is designed as a full-scale concert experience. For audiences, Dio Rules delivers the anthems and vocals that defined one of heavy metal's most influential catalogs, from the "Holy Diver" and "Rainbow in the Dark" to the classics of Rainbow and Black Sabbath. The show delivers the scale and energy of a classic arena rock performance, purpose-built for theaters, concert halls, and festival stages.

The project recently made its live debut with performances on February 19 in Annapolis and February 20 at the concert venue Mickey's Black Box, located on the Rock Lititz campus. The venue is celebrated for its pristine acoustics and state-of-the-art production powered by Clair Global.

A portion of every ticket sold will benefit the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, supporting cancer research and awareness in his name.

July Performances

July 8: Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA

July 9: The Suffolk - Riverhead, NY

July 10: Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

July 11: The Newton Theatre - Newton, NJ