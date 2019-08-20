Rome Fortune Announces FREEktales Album

Atlanta's Rome Fortune is excited to announce the release of his newest album, FREEktales, out this October 11th. Rome's coined 'hood funk' genre from the new full length combines the worlds of rap, soul, funk and indie rock into something robustly unique but equally familiar and has gained nods from music's finest, with the album featuring Toro Y Moi, Glass Animals, WolfGang Gartner & more. Today, Fortune has also shared the first single off the album, the instant dance-off "Ethan Hawke," with a video filmed in his hometown. Pre-Order FREEktales HERE.

On the single and "hood funk,' Fortune says, "I believe we've reached peak trap and the vibrations are shifting towards groove. How many times can we see the same festival set of "3..2..1...Jump!!" followed by water bottles being emptied into the crowd until we want something different. This single Ethan Hawke is just something I feel is needed in this landscape of music. I know it's what I need at least."

Whether it's bringing his boldness to tracks with Gucci Mane or Toro Y Moi, walking the runway in Paris or directing film, Rome Fortune's style is unmistakable. The cult like following he's accrued over the past few years by being a go to source of creativity throughout several industries has led him to a defining point in his music career. Always known for his constant versatility, Rome has finally landed on a sound the world will recognize him for from first glance, feel and listen.

photo credit: Luke Sirimongkhon





