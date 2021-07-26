RokIsland Fest 2022 Confirmed For January 14-17 in Key West

Today, RokIsland Fest 2022 announced it will take place on January 14-17, 2022 in Key West, Florida. Hosted by legendary radio and television personality Eddie Trunk, the inaugural music festival boasts a lineup of legendary hitmakers and hard rock icons including Bret Michaels, Dee Snider, Jackyl, Loverboy, Night Ranger, Skid Row, Warrant, Winger, Dokken/Lynch Reunion, Lita Ford and many more.

With most of the RokIsland Fest performances taking place at The Truman Waterfront Park Amphitheater, the boutique venue provides an intimate performance atmosphere unique to other rock festivals around the world. In addition to four days of propulsive, high energy live shows along the Gulf waters of Key West, festival attendees will also have unparalleled access to world-class hotels, local fare from renowned restaurants and endless options for recreational excursions and activities (sailing, scuba diving, snorkeling, deep sea fishing, etc.) -- a true rock and roll experience in a destination paradise.

"We've done rock shows like this in other parts of the country, and we've done country shows here in this facility on Key West. But, we've never had the world's best rock bands on the US' greatest destination island," stated Dave Geincke, co-founder of RokIsland Fest Key West. "For the few thousand lucky fans who'll get to attend this intimate, carefully crafted show, I think it's safe to say we've created their new favorite vacation."

Packages and passes will go on sale Monday, August 9 at 10am EST. The full experience package allows RokIsland Fest's incredible concierge team to book a special curated experience based on your personal interests including a four-day festival pass, lodging, a private sunset sail with live music, exclusive discounts and much more. The pass-only option includes access to all festival performances (does not include lodging). For more information, please visit http:///www.rokislandfest.com.

RokIsland Fest 2022 Lineup

Bret Michaels

Dee Snider

Jackyl

Loverboy

Night Ranger

Skid Row

Warrant

Winger

Dokken/Lynch Reunion

Lita Ford

Jack Russell's Great White

Slaughter

Firehouse

Last In Line

Steelheart

BulletBoys

Vixen

Enuff Z'Nuff

Faster Pussycat

Bang Tango