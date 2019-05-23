Roger Sanchez Leads elrow Phase 2 Lineup at BK Mirage

Ibiza season is kicking off in Europe, and luckily for New Yorkers, the island's most notorious party returns to NY's most illustrious venue for a two-stage fiesta that will go strong for 10+ hours starting at 6:30 pm on July 27 at Brooklyn Mirage.

Today, elrow announces its phase 2 lineup for their biggest and most vibrant US event to date featuring two of the most prolific producers in house music and legends of New York's glory clubbing days, Erick Morillo and Roger Sanchez. While Morillo will be making his stateside elrow debut, Grammy winner, and Ibiza staple Roger "S-man" Sanchez will be making his worldwide elrow debut and playing an unmissable house classics sunset set. Hedonistic cultures will collide as East Coast meets West Coast when LA's renowned burner crew Desert Hearts takes over Kings Hall until early morning. To accommodate the extra talent and fans, Rowllywood will expand into Avant Gardner as well as Brooklyn Mirage.

Also announced in phase two are German house and disco don Gerd Janson, French fusion master Technasia who will be doing a b2b set with Dennis Cruz, and Spain'sCuartero who will be going b2b with elrow resident Toni Varga. They join phase one talent including New York favorite wAFF, Miss Jennifer who will be playing a special birthday set, Bontan who has released several cuts on Hot Creations, Israel's Shalev, and psychedelic synth heads Rybo and Lubelski who will be going b2b.

Themed after a Bollywood film production, Rowllywood will feature a mind-blowing set, a spectacular Taj Mahal with a pantheon of gods and goddesses overlooking the revelry. Thrown into the party are snake charmers, fakirs, street traders and, if his carpet doesn't get testy, maybe Aladdin will fly in from Persia for a good time. The film directors will be following you with their cameras, so it's time to put on your veils, saris, henna and silk. You are center stage in this mega production and Mumbai is waiting.

Juan Arnau Jr, CEO and founder of elrow, says: "We can't wait to welcome New Yorkers this July to our biggest show to date in North America"



From its headquarters in Barcelona, elrow has taken the world by storm with its unforgettable party style by pairing elaborate production and interactive character performers with the best electronic music, establishing elrow as a global force for circus-inspired parties that have been known to sell out within minutes. Since its launch in 2010, elrow has expanded to six continents and more than 80 cities with worldwide residencies. Hailed as the number one party in Ibiza, elrow also holds lauded residencies in New York, Las Vegas, Madrid, London, Dubai and Amsterdam. elrow has consistently broken attendance records and, in 2018, saw its most successful year to-date, with over 2 million people attending 134 shows hosted across 65 cities in 33 international territories - over half of which were sold out.





Related Articles View More Music Stories