Rodney Atkins Celebrates 2 Billion Pandora Streams With May 25 Dreamstage Concert in Nashville

Curb Records recording artist Rodney Atkins will celebrate 2 billion Pandora streams with a Dreamstage concert in Nashville, Tenn. on May 25, 2021 during which he will be presented with a Pandora Billionaire plaque. Fans can join Atkins at 8 PM CST at Ole Red in Downtown Nashville, both virtually and in-person. Purchase a general admission virtual or in-person ticket HERE.

"With more than 2.5 million streams per week and 2 billion overall, Rodney is a Pandora powerhouse," says SiriusXM & Pandora's Head of Country Talent Relations, Beville Dunkerley. "We are excited to celebrate this milestone with an artist whose music has consistently connected with our listeners."

Atkins also shares, "A billion of anything is a lot, but 2 billion streams on Pandora is more than I can imagine! I am honored and thankful to Pandora for the support and to the fans out there who listen."

Atkins can add this major accomplishment to his many other accolades, including 8 Top 5 singles, 6 No. 1 singles, 10 career RIAA certifications, and a BMI "Million-Air" award.

With eight Top 5 singles, six No. 1s, and 1 Billion career on-demand streams under his belt, Atkins is one of Country music's most prominent artists. Continuing to be recognized as a powerful voice on Country radio, his Platinum-selling No. 1 "Watching You" earned the songwriter a BMI "Million-Air" award and the top spot on Country Aircheck's top-played songs of the decade list. Atkins was the second most-played male artist of the decade overall. He has also sold over 11 million units and earned ten career Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum RIAA certifications to date, including his latest Gold-certified single, "Caught Up In The Country (feat. The Fisk Jubilee Singers)," which also set the record for longest-running single in Billboard Country Airplay history at 57 weeks. Atkins has performed on NBC's TODAY Show, GMA's Strahan & Sara, and FOX & Friends. Rodney's latest single "A Little Good News" is available now.

Celebrating 57 years in business, Curb Records is one of the world's leading independent music companies. Owned and operated by Mike Curb since 1964, Curb Records has achieved 435 number one records, over 1,500 Top Ten records and charted over 4,500 total records. With over a half century in operation, Curb Records has been influential in the careers of some of the biggest names in music, including: Tim McGraw, Hank Williams, Jr., Rodney Atkins, Lee Brice, LeAnn Rimes, The Judds, Dylan Scott, Sawyer Brown, Wynonna, Lyle Lovett, Jo Dee Messina, Hal Ketchum and Desert Rose Band, among many others. Today's roster includes some of the top names across multiple genres of music. For more information, visit www.curb.com.