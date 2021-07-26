Rocklahoma Daily Band Lineups Announced

The daily band lineups have been announced for Rocklahoma, taking place on Friday, September 3, Saturday, September 4, and Sunday, September 5 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside of Tulsa.

Previously taking place over Memorial Day Weekend, Rocklahoma will celebrate America's biggest Labor Day Weekend Party in 2021. Now in its 15th year, the three-day camping festival features some of today's top rock artists, including Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, Rob Zombie, Chevelle, Halestorm, Anthrax, Falling in Reverse, and many more. Additions to the already impressive music lineup for Rocklahoma include: Plush, Crobot, and KMOD-FM's Battle Of The Bands contest winner, Steller Ascent.

Produced by AEG Presents, Rocklahoma showcases the best new rock acts and classic artists performing on three stages. With onsite camping amenities and unparalleled VIP packages, Rocklahoma lives up to its motto of "Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock."

The daily band lineups for Rocklahoma 2021 are as follows:

Friday, September 3: Rob Zombie, Chevelle, Sevendust, Grandson, Candlebox, Tremonti, Ayron Jones, From Ashes To New, George Lynch & The Electric Freedom, Diamante, Austin Meade, Plush, Color Of Chaos, Travis Bond & The Rebel Souls, Outlaw Devils, Love Sick Radio, and Straight Six

Saturday, September 4: Slipknot, Anthrax, Falling in Reverse, Pop Evil, Badflower, Jelly Roll, Zero 9:36, John 5 And The Creatures, All Good Things, Bones UK, Butcher Babies, Crobot, East Side Gamblers, Fist Of Rage, 90LB Wrench, Mind Of Fury, and The Rumours

Sunday, September 5: Limp Bizkit, Halestorm, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals Perform A Vulgar Display Of Pantera, The Hu, Motionless In White, Puddle Of Mudd, Andrew W.K., Knocked Loose, Light The Torch, Cory Marks, Jeris Johnson, Stellar Ascent, Budderside, Paralandra, Severmind, Jessikill, and Chaotic Resemblance

The Thursday Night Roadhouse Pre-Party will feature performances from Stephen Pearcy The Voice Of Ratt, BulletBoys, Liliac, and Dead Metal Society. Note: A three-day pass is required to attend the Roadhouse Pre-Party.

Rocklahoma Single Day General Admission Passes go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10:00 AM CT for $100 (plus fees). General Admission, VIP, and Camping options are on sale now at https://rocklahoma.com/passes.

The campgrounds are a unique part of the Rocklahoma experience, and will be open from Sunday, August 29 at Noon CT through Tuesday, September 7 at Noon CT. New in the campgrounds, Rocklahoma will offer two high end glamping packages.

General Admission and VIP camping are available at checkout and are only available with weekend ticket purchases. Information on camping add-ons can be found at https://rocklahoma.com/camping.html.

Fans are invited to kick off the party early at The Roadhouse where local Oklahoma favorites, top tribute acts, and national legends will headline the D&B Concerts Stage each day. The Roadhouse will also feature food trucks, a full-service bar, and a great place to hang with your friends throughout Rocklahoma.

Festival doors open at 2:00 PM daily, and doors for The Roadhouse open at 11:00 AM daily.

Rocklahoma is located just 45 minutes northeast of Tulsa, in Pryor, OK. The Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds is a premier destination for a multi-day festival and includes onsite camping with access to restrooms and shower house, a general store for campers, VIP reserved seating, hospitality areas and much more.