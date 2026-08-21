Rocketsuit Rogue Release Debut Album HELLO, APOCALYPSE!

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Rocketsuit Rogue, the new guitar-driven punk rock band led by songwriter, vocalist and guitarist Matty Lewis, have released their debut album, Hello, Apocalypse!, out now via Double Helix Records and SBAM Records.

Leading the charge is the album's opening track, 'Watch The World Just Fall Apart,' which immediately establishes the record's collision of soaring hooks, massive choruses and end-of-the-world urgency. The song sets the stage for an album that draws inspiration from classic science fiction and apocalyptic cinema while keeping its focus firmly on human stories of survival, connection and perseverance.

Matty says, 'This album is incredibly special to me. I spent a lot of time alone, rebooting and recharging this side of myself, and it all came out in the songs. It took a lot of focus, hard work, and rediscovering a part of myself that I didn't realize how much I'd missed. Reading people's reactions and hearing that they've missed my voice, truly means the world to me. After taking an off-ramp for a couple of years, it's like I've found my way home again, and feels so good to be back.'

Produced, recorded, and mixed by Grammy winner Cameron Webb (Pennywise, Motörhead, NOFX), Hello, Apocalypse! captures Lewis rediscovering his purpose and creative voice. After spending 15 years earning international recognition as the frontman of ZEBRAHEAD—including an RIAA Gold certification and performing more than 900 shows across 26 countries—Lewis stepped away from the band in 2021. When he returned to songwriting in 2025, he did so with a renewed sense of clarity that led to the creation of Rocketsuit Rogue.

The album was introduced through the singles 'Our Last Parade,' 'Home Sweet Home (Sweet Misery)' and 'The Best Last Day on Earth,' each revealing another side of Lewis' new creative vision. Together, the songs frame deeply personal struggles against larger-than-life backdrops, turning uncertainty, isolation and the search for meaning into rocket-powered anthems built for both headphones and packed clubs.

At its core, Rocketsuit Rogue is music about perseverance. While the project represents a new beginning for Lewis, it carries forward the qualities that have always defined him as a songwriter: emotional honesty, memorable melodies and a belief in the power of music to bring people together.

Hello, Apocalypse! is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Hello, Apocalypse! Track Listing

'Watch the World Just Fall Apart'

'Better Off Dead'

'Artificial Ignorance'

'Our Last Parade'

'Sux to Be in Love'

'The Best Last Day on Earth'

'Home Sweet Home (Sweet Misery)'

'Body Bag'

'Goodbye Paradise'

'I Hate the Way I Love You'

'Take Me Home'

'It's Fine, You're Fine'

Rocketsuit Rogue Online

Website: https://www.rocketsuitrogue.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rocketsuitrogue

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...