Robohands Releases New Album 'Palms'

The seventeen-track album features performances from multiple session musicians.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

‘New Robohands LP ‘Palms’ is the fifth album from the London based instrumentalist and producer Andy Baxter. Moving towards different genres and arrangements from his previous albums, ‘Palms’ features dueling harp parts, tape echo, double bass and draws inspiration from artists such as Dorothy Ashby, Azimuth, Alice Coltrane and Toquinho.

In parts tropical and synth drenched, and in others stripped back and acoustic, ‘Palms’ is a journey back to saturated analog recordings of the late 60s and 70s, with a subtle modern layer of glitch FX and pitch control experimentation in places. The album makes also reference to classic releases from jazz fusion that feature the legendary Arp Odyssey synthesizer, used by artists such as Herbie Hancock and George Duke.

The seventeen-track album features performances from multiple session musicians including Jim Piela on saxophone and Marco Cremaschini on Rhodes, with Baxter taking on drums, guitar, bass, keys and also mixing duties. ‘Palms’ is a new direction for his project and a record that thematically journeys into modern reinterpretations of jazz, downtempo, acoustic and ambient music. 'Palms' is out ow with Bastard Jazz and available everywhere you stream music.

‘Robohands' is the experimental solo/collaborative project of London based composer/ instrumentalist Andy Baxter. Originally a side project to explore drumming techniques, ‘Robohands’ evolved into a more composition based endeavour with his records often featuring large arrangements and also solo instrument performances.

Having recorded four studio albums to date, ‘Palms’ (2023, Bastard Jazz Recordings) is the fifth in a series of seven Robohands LPs. Having supported Grammy Award winning musician Terrence Blanchard at the Camden Jazz Cafe, his project has also headlined multiple venues in London, Brighton and Lisbon.

Sonically making reference to late 1950s sounds through to late 1980s and early 1990s sounds, each album has differed in direction, with the latest album emulating saturated analog tape recordings of the late 60s and 70s, with an added subtle modern layer of glitch FX and pitch control experimentation in places. Fresh off of the relase of EP ‘Giallo’ (2022), Baxter again takes on drums, guitar, bass, keys and also mixing duties for the latest LP, which comprises of seventeen tracks, and is released in October 2023.



