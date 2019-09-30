Robert Plant Announces DIGGING DEEP Box Set

Robert Plant is celebrating the second season of his hugely popular podcast, Digging Deep with Robert Plant, with the release of a very special limited edition 7'' singles box set. DIGGING DEEP includes 16 A-sides and rare B-sides spanning three decades, remastered versions available on vinyl for the first time. The eight-disc collection also features restored artwork from the original 7'' releases, packaged in a bespoke hardback book. DIGGING DEEP will be available worldwide via Plant's own EsParanza label on Friday, December 13; pre-orders are available now.

DIGGING DEEP collects two songs from each of Plant's eight acclaimed solo albums, highlighted by 10 iconic tracks which reached the top 10 on Billboard's "Rock Songs" chart, including the #1 classics, "Little By Little," "Tall Cool One," and "Hurting Kind." The box set also includes a number of songs featured on Digging Deep with Robert Plant, including "Big Log" and "Tin Pan Valley," both of which are discussed at length in the podcast's second season.

Digging Deep with Robert Plant begins its second season today with the premiere of a brand new episode. Five additional new episodes will be rolled out in the coming weeks, culminating with the official release of DIGGING DEEP.

Robert Plant's music is the result of a lifetime striding around the globe, from The Midlands to Morocco, from Nashville to North Wales, and the influences and friends collected along the way can be heard in his songs. Digging Deep with Robert Plant sees him delving into his back catalogue to revisit tracks from this remarkable history while also telling stories of inspiration, collaboration, and intervention. The podcast has fast proven a popular and critical success, with its first season earning close to 1 million streams/downloads in just three months. Digging Deep with Robert Plant is available from Apple, Spotify, and YouTube, with new episodes available every two weeks.

Meanwhile, Plant is currently wrapping up a series of North American headline dates, with remaining shows set for Salt Lake City, UT's Eccles Theater on October 1; Bend, OR's Les Schwab Amphitheater on October 3; and an appearance at San Francisco's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival on October 5. The tour - which once again sees Plant accompanied by The Sensational Space Shifters - included a number of other North American festival appearances, including Fredericton, NB's Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival, Indianapolis, IN's Outlaw Music Festival (September 20), and Louisville, KY's Bourbon & Beyond Festival. For updates and ticket availability, please see www.robertplant.com.

ROBERT PLANT

DIGGING DEEP

(EsParanza)

Release Date: December 13

TRACKLISTING:

Vinyl 1:

Side A: Burning Down One Side

Side B: Like I've Never Been Gone

Vinyl 2:

Side A: Big Log

Side B: In The Mood

Vinyl 3:

Side A: Too Loud

Side B: Little By Little

Vinyl 4:

Side A: Ship of Fools

Side B: Tall Cool One

Vinyl 5:

Side A: Hurting Kind

Side B: Tie Dye on the Highway

Vinyl 6:

Side A: Calling To You

Side B: 29 Palms

Vinyl 7:

Side A: Song To The Siren

Side B: Morning Dew

Vinyl 8:

Side A: Shine It All Around

Side B: Tin Pan Valley





Related Articles View More Music Stories