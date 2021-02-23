Robert Jürjendal Releases Fourth Solo Album 'Water Finds a Way'

"Water Finds A Way" continues the colorful guitar/effects-based conception that Jürjendal began with his previous three solo efforts. With rich harmonies and melody lines, his musical language takes influence from the particular guitars and effects he uses. A graduate of Robert Fripp's Crafty Guitar School, Jürjendal became a member of Toyah Wilcox's band as well.

On the new album, Robert plays his new custom-built electric guitar - a fully equipped system containing a Sustainer pickup which gives a life for the long-sustained notes. Using a guitar synth (though it's hard to recognize) mixed with natural guitar sounds creating a unique hybrid.

Robert's previous release, "Simple Past" (Strangiato Records, 2016) was more rock-oriented, featuring one of the best Estonian drummers, Andrus Lillepea. "On Water Finds A Way" Robert doesn't use drums, except some percussion played /programmed by himself. WFAW is also a "family-affair," as Robert's wife, Signe, joins him for background vocals and there are beautiful themes and improvisations played on cello by Robert's son Anti Jürjendal.