Roan Yellowthorn Releases Holiday Single 'I'll Be Home for Christmas'

Confessional indie rock musician Roan Yellowthorn (aka Jackie McLean) is excited to announce the release of a new holiday single, 'I'll Be Home For Christmas.'

Having released her debut studio album 'Indigo', on Blue Élan Records in 2018, 'I'll Be Home For Christmas' follows her previous holiday single, 'River' (featuring Car Astor), which was released on Nov. 1 2019.

I'll Be Home For Christmas' was recorded at Clearlake Studios in North Hollywood, CA. Accompanied by Ty Bailie (Katy Perry), this indie reworking of a classic is ethereal, moody, and melancholy evoking at once both the wonder and nostalgia often felt during the holiday season.

Roan will celebrate the release of her new singles with a showcase at Rockwood Music Hall on November 23rd and will perform an Official Showcase at SXSW in Austin TX in March 2020.





