Rising Teenage Punk Powerhouse HotWax Release New EP 'Invite Me, Kindly'

Rising teenage three-piece HotWax are thrilled to release their second EP Invite me, kindly via Marathon Artists. Mixed by Alan Moulder (Foo Fighters, Wet Leg, Arctic Monkeys), Invite me, kindly encapsulates the three-piece's ability to harness the firepower of grunge pioneers, matched with great songwriting and musicianship. Their imaginative brilliance to stake out a new landscape in guitar music can be heard in the previously released “Phone Machine” and the thunderous lead single “Drop.”

“Writing this EP felt really good, it all came together really quickly and the majority of the songs just fell into place.” explains singer Tallulah Sim-Savage. “I felt I had lots of phrases saved up in my head that I couldn't wait to put into my lyrics. The EP looks at themes of acceptance to people who have hurt you before, letting your doubts leave you and feeling free. Playing these songs live this summer has been so refreshing, I still feel so passionately about a lot of the lyrics, which makes it feel very therapeutic to perform. Working with Alan Moulder on recording the EP was amazing, he was so open to our ideas and really helped our vision come to life."

The release is accompanied by the official video for the band's new single “High Tea.” According to singer Tallulah, “High Tea” is “about two people in your life who are very close to you but don't mix well, leaving you in the middle feeling torn. It's a conversation that has gone on for too long, you have to spit out your doubt and let your bad feelings leave you. High Tea is a song for people to let go and be free.

Lillie Eiger directed the music video which is surreal, wonky and acidic. We wanted something that represented the feelings of doubt, with a big release at the end. For the video to feel tense and awkward, the vibrant colors portray the intensity of the situation the song was written about. Working with Lillie was so great, she immediately got what we wanted and we really felt that we clicked.”

Barely out of school, Tallulah Sim-Savage (vocals and guitar), Lola Sam (bass) and Alfie Sayers (drums) completed a stacked summer of festivals and tours having played riotous shows at Mad Cool, All Points East and Reading & Leeds. Their rarified live energy and sound has already won the support of Beck, Karen O, Courtney Love, Nova Twins, Wolf Alice, Elton John, Zane Lowe and more.

With their debut EP, A Thousand Times, creating a cult-like fan base in the UK, the group are gearing up to bring both EPs to the states, playing their first live shows across the pond. In addition to joining Royal Blood on the west coast leg of their North American tour, the band have headlining dates at New York's iconic Mercury Lounge and Los Angeles' Zebulon. They are also slated to play SXSW in Austin, TX this spring. Full dates are below.

Invite me, kindly and A Thousand Times will be paired together for a physical release on U.S. exclusive transparent vinyl with orange splatter - order HERE.

HotWax North American Live Dates:

Nov. 9, Los Angeles CA, The Wiltern*

Nov. 10, Oakland CA, Fox Theatre*

Nov. 11, Santa Cruz CA, The Catalyst*

Nov. 13, Seattle WA, Paramount Theatre*

Nov. 14, Vancouver BC, Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

Nov. 15, Portland OR, Crystal Ballroom*

Nov. 17, Salt Lake City UT, Union Event Centre*

Nov. 18, Englewood CO, Gothic Theatre*

Nov. 20, Tulsa OK, Cain's Ballroom*

Nov. 21, Dallas TX, South Side Ballroom*

Nov. 22, Austin TX, Acl Live At Moody Theatre*

Nov. 25, Albuquerque NM, Sunshine Theatre*

Nov. 26, Phoenix AZ, The Van Buren*

Nov. 27, San Diego CA, The Sound*

Nov. 28, Los Angeles CA, Zebulon

Nov. 30, New York City NY, Mercury Lounge

*Royal Blood support dates

Photo Credit - Chiara Gambuto