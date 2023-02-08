Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rising Swedish Pop Act Shy Martin Reveals Details of Her Debut Album 'Late Night Thoughts'

Rising Swedish Pop Act Shy Martin Reveals Details of Her Debut Album 'Late Night Thoughts'

The new album will be released on May 19.

Feb. 08, 2023  

Rising Swedish pop act shy martin (Sara Hjellström) unveils the May 19 release date of her debut album late night thoughts and releases the project's title track and its accompanying lyric video. Pre-order the album here.

At the end of 2022, shy released the first single off of her highly anticipated album, "wish I didn't know you" along with an accompanying official video. The release was met with praise from Consequence, Clash, Atwood Magazine and BBC 1 and now boasts over 2.5 million global streams to date.

Speaking about the new single, shy explains, "I don't even know what genre it is, and I don't know what inspired it. It felt like a song that just happened. It felt different from other things I've written and that's what made it interesting to me."

This kind of genre-less approach marks the new album as a whole. Recruiting Fanny Hultman and Kerstin Ljungstrom as producers - shy sought to seal herself away from outside expectations. "I felt the need to do some kind of reset," she says. "It was important for me to create something for myself. Without even knowing you get distracted, you get influenced... and without even noticing it you feel lost."

late night thoughts is shy's boldest, most openly emotional, brave and beautiful work to date. An album dealing with topics including mental health, recovery, and the search for happiness, late night thoughts presents shy as she's always wanted to be heard.

Talking about the process of making the album, shy explains, "There weren't any rules. If something suited the song and I could deliver emotion, then that was enough. I wanted the album to sound raw, like I had recorded it in my bedroom. When I wrote the songs, it felt like a safe space, like we weren't even working. And that's what I wanted the songs to sound like in the end."

late night thoughts represents an example of pop world-building at its best, creating a fresh realm for fans to enter but it also represents a personal reset, the beginning of a new chapter in shy's life.

shy says, "When I look back at my old songs, it feels like I'm looking back at the younger version of myself. This feels like where I am at the moment. It's a new era, creatively. The biggest thing this process has taught me is just enjoy it... enjoy these years, where I get to do what I love."

Photo by Hampus Hjellström



Australian Duo The Long And Short Of It Soar To Success With New Single A Little Love Will Photo
Australian Duo The Long And Short Of It Soar To Success With New Single "A Little Love Will Fix You Up"
The Long and Short Of Its highly successful single 'A Little Love Will Fix You Up' takes listeners instantly to a place of high vibrancy and bright energy, feeling whisked away to a world of positive reassurance that love will fix you up.
Hailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music Session Photo
Hailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music Session
Apple Music Sessions feature some of the world's most prolific artists and emerging artists, all in Spatial Audio. Recorded out of Apple Music's studios around the world, Apple Music Sessions gives artists the opportunity to reimagine and recreate hits from their catalog, and creative covers of beloved classics.
Chicagos FACS Announce New Album Still Life In Decay Photo
Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'
While FACS are a heavy band, they don’t necessarily feel like one— Case’s fluttering, melodic guitar lines are buoyed by the insistent, underlying pulse of an expert rhythm section. Bassist Alianna Kalaba, who stepped in for founding member Jonathan Van Herik in 2018, makes her amicable last stand here with the group.
Foo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup Photo
Foo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup
Sea.Hear.Now announces an incredible 2023 lineup featuring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow, The Beach Boys and more. Teams will also feature big wave surfer Will Skudin and legendary ladies Cassidy McClain and Jamie DeWitt, as well as Jersey’s Rob Kelly and more.

From This Author - Michael Major


Hailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music SessionHailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music Session
February 7, 2023

Apple Music Sessions feature some of the world's most prolific artists and emerging artists, all in Spatial Audio. Recorded out of Apple Music's studios around the world, Apple Music Sessions gives artists the opportunity to reimagine and recreate hits from their catalog, and creative covers of beloved classics.
Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'
February 7, 2023

While FACS are a heavy band, they don’t necessarily feel like one— Case’s fluttering, melodic guitar lines are buoyed by the insistent, underlying pulse of an expert rhythm section. Bassist Alianna Kalaba, who stepped in for founding member Jonathan Van Herik in 2018, makes her amicable last stand here with the group.
THE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in AprilTHE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in April
February 7, 2023

The Jim Henson Company comedy stars multi-time Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill (Peter Rabbit, Jurassic Park) and Patrick Gibson (The OA, Tolkien),  joining two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, No Time to Die) and Sophie Wilde (Eden, You Don’t Know Me).
Foo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 LineupFoo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup
February 7, 2023

Sea.Hear.Now announces an incredible 2023 lineup featuring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow, The Beach Boys and more. Teams will also feature big wave surfer Will Skudin and legendary ladies Cassidy McClain and Jamie DeWitt, as well as Jersey’s Rob Kelly and more.
Audra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE FilmAudra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE Film
February 7, 2023

Audra McDonald and Myles Frost have joined the cast of Ava DuVernay’s upcoming film Caste: The Origins of our Discontents. The pair will join the previously announced Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Aunjanue Ellis, Niecy Nash, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Connie Nielsen, and Jon Bernthal.
share