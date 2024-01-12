Rising Singer-Songwriter Michael Marcagi Signs to Warner Records

After building up buzz independently and attracting a growing fan base, Ohio singer, songwriter, and artist Michael Marcagi announces his signing to Warner Records. Today, he unveils his new single, entitled “Scared To Start.”

On the anticipated new track, which has received an overwhelmingly positive response on TikTok, bright guitar echoes through a steady tambourine-driven beat. Marcagi's dynamic delivery takes hold on the verses, while his storytelling immediately transfixes.

“‘Scared to Start' is a song for the adventurers, the travelers, and the people who look forward without dwelling on the uncertainties of life,” Marcagi says of the track. “It's about taking the risks and putting yourself out of your comfort zone, regardless of what the rest of the world has to say.”

Michael recently made waves with his first solo single, the fan-favorite “The Other Side.” Since its release last month, the track has gathered millions of streams and counting. Right now, he's preparing more music for release in 2024.

Hailing from Cincinnati, Ohio, Michael Marcagi arrives with an emotional and engaging tale to tell. He emerges out of the heartland as an eloquent, artful songwriter and captivating storyteller with a whole lot to say.