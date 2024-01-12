Rising Singer-Songwriter Michael Marcagi Signs to Warner Records

He unveils his new single, entitled “Scared To Start.”

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Rising Singer-Songwriter Michael Marcagi Signs to Warner Records

After building up buzz independently and attracting a growing fan base, Ohio singer, songwriter, and artist Michael Marcagi announces his signing to Warner Records. Today, he unveils his new single, entitled “Scared To Start.”

On the anticipated new track, which has received an overwhelmingly positive response on TikTok, bright guitar echoes through a steady tambourine-driven beat. Marcagi's dynamic delivery takes hold on the verses, while his storytelling immediately transfixes.

“‘Scared to Start' is a song for the adventurers, the travelers, and the people who look forward without dwelling on the uncertainties of life,” Marcagi says of the track. “It's about taking the risks and putting yourself out of your comfort zone, regardless of what the rest of the world has to say.”

Michael recently made waves with his first solo single, the fan-favorite “The Other Side.” Since its release last month, the track has gathered millions of streams and counting. Right now, he's preparing more music for release in 2024.

Hailing from Cincinnati, Ohio, Michael Marcagi arrives with an emotional and engaging tale to tell. He emerges out of the heartland as an eloquent, artful songwriter and captivating storyteller with a whole lot to say.



The Chemical Brothers Release New Chris Lake Remix of 'No Reason'
The Chemical Brothers Release New Chris Lake Remix of 'No Reason'

The Chemical Brothers release a new Chris Lake remix of their track 'No Reason'. Chris Lake adds his signature touch, combining energetic beats and intricate rhythms while maintaining the essence of the original. The remix is part of The Chemical Brothers' tenth studio album, 'For That Beautiful Feeling', which has received universal acclaim.

Holler Choir Unveils Debut Album 'Songs Before They Write Themselves'
Holler Choir Unveils Debut Album 'Songs Before They Write Themselves'

An addendum to its widely-celebrated 2022 EP, Mountain Air, the fast-rising string band is poised to reach the masses with the unveiling of its first full-length collection, which has seen praise from the likes of Rolling Stone France, No Depression, AmericanaUK, and more. The group will commemorate the highly-anticipated release with a show.

Mark Newman With Roy Blumenfeld Sets New NYC & California Shows
Mark Newman With Roy Blumenfeld Sets New NYC & California Shows

Mark Newman with Roy Blumenfeld (Drummer from The Blues Project) will be performing live in NYC and California. Catch them at El Verano Inn in California on Jan 19 and The Saloon in San Francisco on Jan 20. They will also be performing at The Bitter End in NYC on Jan 15, 2024. Don't miss this opportunity to see these talented musicians in action.

Tyler Ramsey Shares 'These Ghosts' From Forthcoming Album
Tyler Ramsey Shares 'These Ghosts' From Forthcoming Album

New Lost Ages was recorded at the legendary Avast! Recording Co. in Seattle, Washington, by storied producer Phil Ek (Fleet Foxes, Father John Misty, The Shins, Built to Spill). The 10-song LP is an ongoing sonic quest — meticulously wandering across the musical landscape, this undulating tone of indie, rock and folk stylings.

