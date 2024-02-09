Rising R&B Group Wanmor Release New Single 'Baby'

Tipped for a massive 2024 as R&B's hottest group, WanMor returns with a brand-new single entitled “Baby” out today via Mary J. Blige's Beautiful Life Productions, Inc. and 300 Entertainment.

Produced by Hitmaka [Big Sean, Chris Brown] and The Breed [Anderson .Paak], the track's smooth soundscape hinges on a mesmerizing synth loop and head-nodding beat. Against this backdrop, the members trade heartfelt vocals back-and-forth, alternating between towering high register and smooth crooning. Emotion practically overflows from the chantable chorus, “Baby, you know I'm so proud of you, I keep it a hundred with you.”

Last year, WanMor soared with the self-titled debut, WanMor EP. Their single “Mine (Remix)” generated millions of views and streams, and they continued to turn heads. The group spoke to BET in-depth about their ascent, and the outlet predicted, “In 2023, the sky's the limit for WanMor.” Additionally, they made their GRAMMY Awards debut, teaming up with the legendary Stevie Wonder to perform “The Way You Do The Things You Do”, originally by The Temptations as part of the Motown Anniversary Tribute. Essence hailed it as “captivating.”

Stay tuned for a whole lot more from WanMor soon.

ABOUT WANMOR:

All signs point to WanMor as the definitive boy group of the modern era. They skyrocketed out of South Jersey and to the doorstep of superstardom in just a few short years. The quartet of blood brothers—Big Boy [19], Chulo [18], Tyvas [16], and Rocco [13]—recharge and reignite R&B with fresh fire and no shortage of timeless swagger.

WanMor initially made waves by powering five tracks from Lil Uzi Vert's platinum-certified epic Eternal Atake in 2020. Grinding in the studio nonstop, they served up the fan favorite single “Every Pretty Girl In The City” [feat. King Combs] closing out 2022. The quartet took over television, shining on America's Most Musical Family, Sesame Street, and Little Big Shots. Gayle King even championed the boys for a special segment for CBS Mornings.

They kicked off 2023 with a historic appearance at the 65 th annual GRAMMY Awards, sharing the stage with Stevie Wonder, Chris Stapleton, and Smokey Robinson during the Motown Records tribute. Their self-titled WanMor EP also piled up millions of streams and earned widespread acclaim. In its wake, Vibe raved, “WanMor is the New Wave,” and Edition Modern Luxury proclaimed, “When was the last time we had an all-male group? Enter WanMor, a Gen Z quartet that is bridging the gap between old-school and new- school sounds.”

Each move has put them one step closer, notching a nomination in the category of “Best Group” at the 2023 BET Awards and nominations for "Best New Artist" & "Best Group" at the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards. Now, the group continue to soar higher than ever on their forthcoming full-length debut for Mary J. Blige's Beautiful Life Productions, Inc. and 300 Entertainment.