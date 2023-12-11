Rising R&B Artist Bairi Releases New Single 'Karma (Medicine)'

Stay tuned for more to come from the captivating siren.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 2 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 3 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 4 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack

Rising R&B Artist Bairi Releases New Single 'Karma (Medicine)'

Emerging neo-soul and R&B songstress Bairi makes a comeback with her eagerly awaited single, "Karma (Medicine)." Produced by Mcamp and SiRAM, the track effortlessly fuses Bairi's captivating melodies with intense, revenge-filled emotion. The lyrics capture the letdown of a long-anticipated date abruptly canceled for an ex-lover, conveying a nuanced blend of disappointment, irony, and self-awareness.

Bairi shares, "Imagine you're me, and you've spent hours getting ready for a date you were excited about, then as you leave the liquor store with wine in hand, you get a text that your date is going to hang out with his ex instead. You're so angry you don't even drive when you get in the car; you write this song in the parking lot instead." 

Hailing from Hershey, PA, and now living in Los Angeles, singer-songwriter and self-proclaimed "siren" Bairi is known for injecting her sugary vocals with the soulful messaging of divine femininity and authenticity.

With a desire to break molds in industry standards, the former aspiring music therapist looks to create space for her listeners to feel a sense of belonging. Years of releasing music and quickly acquiring a solid cult following led Bairi to work alongside talented producers like Justice League (Mary J. Blige) and Archer (Summer Walker) and alongside artists Deante' Hitchcock and Chris Patrick, to name a few.

Standout tracks like "Paraíso," "Spring Cleaning," and "Free" gained widespread recognition organically from BillboardUPROXXHotNewHipHopHipHopDx, and Audiomack. She was recently named Artist to Watch at SXSW and has headlined venues and shows in cities nationwide, including Baby's All Right, Drom, and Aisle 5.

Stay tuned for more to come from the captivating siren.

Photo Credit: Zammarro; Graphic Design: Tyler Blankinship



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Legendary Rockers Tesla Returning to House of Blues Las Vegas in 2024 Photo
Legendary Rockers Tesla Returning to House of Blues Las Vegas in 2024

During this exclusive five-day run of shows, TESLA will touch all sides of their unique discography including the heavier edge of electric songs like “Modern Day Cowboy,” “Hang Tough” and “Edison's Medicine,” as well as their acoustic driven songs such as “Signs” and “Love Song” (two Top 10 Billboard charting hits).

2
Taylor Swift Nominated For Golden Globe; Look Back on Her Past Nominations Photo
Taylor Swift Nominated For Golden Globe; Look Back on Her Past Nominations

Taylor Swift received her fifth Golden Globes nomination this morning for The Eras Tour movie. This is one of the two new categories at this year's awards. Ahead of this year's awards, take a look back at Swift's four other Golden Globes nominations and listen to the songs she was nominated for, incudling for Cats, Hunger Games, and more!

3
Jeremy Rose & The Earshift Orchestra Issue Discordia Album in March Photo
Jeremy Rose & The Earshift Orchestra Issue 'Discordia' Album in March

Deriving its name from the Latin term 'Vera Discordia,' meaning 'discordant truths,' the album illuminates the paradoxes of our information era. It explores the dangerous implications of misinformation, exacerbated by the burgeoning capabilities of AI technology, as well as the relentless human pursuit of truth.

4
Karol G Announces Mañana Será Bonito European Arena and Stadium Tour Photo
Karol G Announces 'Mañana Será Bonito' European Arena and Stadium Tour

Karol G announces her Mañana Será Bonito European Arena and Stadium Tour. The 10-date stretch across nine countries will kick off at Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland, making stops in Cologne, Amsterdam, London, Paris, Milan, Antwerp, Berlin, and Lisbon, closing the tour at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
THE LION KING