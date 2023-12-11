Rising R&B Artist Bairi Releases New Single 'Karma (Medicine)'

Emerging neo-soul and R&B songstress Bairi makes a comeback with her eagerly awaited single, "Karma (Medicine)." Produced by Mcamp and SiRAM, the track effortlessly fuses Bairi's captivating melodies with intense, revenge-filled emotion. The lyrics capture the letdown of a long-anticipated date abruptly canceled for an ex-lover, conveying a nuanced blend of disappointment, irony, and self-awareness.

Bairi shares, "Imagine you're me, and you've spent hours getting ready for a date you were excited about, then as you leave the liquor store with wine in hand, you get a text that your date is going to hang out with his ex instead. You're so angry you don't even drive when you get in the car; you write this song in the parking lot instead."

Hailing from Hershey, PA, and now living in Los Angeles, singer-songwriter and self-proclaimed "siren" Bairi is known for injecting her sugary vocals with the soulful messaging of divine femininity and authenticity.

With a desire to break molds in industry standards, the former aspiring music therapist looks to create space for her listeners to feel a sense of belonging. Years of releasing music and quickly acquiring a solid cult following led Bairi to work alongside talented producers like Justice League (Mary J. Blige) and Archer (Summer Walker) and alongside artists Deante' Hitchcock and Chris Patrick, to name a few.

Standout tracks like "Paraíso," "Spring Cleaning," and "Free" gained widespread recognition organically from Billboard, UPROXX, HotNewHipHop, HipHopDx, and Audiomack. She was recently named Artist to Watch at SXSW and has headlined venues and shows in cities nationwide, including Baby's All Right, Drom, and Aisle 5.

Stay tuned for more to come from the captivating siren.

Photo Credit: Zammarro; Graphic Design: Tyler Blankinship