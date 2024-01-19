Rising Pop Star Benson Boone Holds Onto 'Beautiful Things' With New Single

Meeting overwhelming fan demand, rising pop artist Benson Boone shares his highly anticipated new single, “Beautiful Things,” today.

Benson has been stirring up anticipation from audiences worldwide ahead of the song's release with his viral teasers, amassing over 130 million views across TikTok and Instagram. The song's soulful verses and powerful chorus entwine with Boone's raw, emotive vocals to create a new highlight for the rising star.

2023 proved to be a breakout year for Boone. MTV named him their Global PUSH Artist for October, while his PULSE EP generated tens of millions of streams across the likes of “What Was,” “Little Runaway,” and “Sugar Sweet.” He took off on a sold-out headline tour across North America and Europe, before closing out the year with the release of his emotional single “To Love Someone.”

The PULSE EP was preceded by his 2022 piano ballad “Before You” and the Walk Me Home… EP, which includes hits like his breakout single “GHOST TOWN,” which became Boone's first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached the Top 25 at both Top 40 and Hot AC radio. It also became his first RIAA-certified Gold record, followed by “In The Stars,” which is now certified Platinum.

Boone was discovered by Imagine Dragons superstar Dan Reynolds. Since then, he has earned more than 1.9 billion global streams to date, as well as praise from Billboard, who lauded his “restrained vocals” and Consequence, who dubbed the newcomer “an exciting new voice.” Now, with “Beautiful Things,” Boone paves the way for a remarkable year ahead.

Photo credit: Dennis Leupold