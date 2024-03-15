Rising Pop Sensation Snow Wife Drops 'Wet Dream'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Spotify Pop Rising Artist To Watch and poptress SNOW WIFE has released her new single “Wet Dream” via Amigo Records & Prescription Songs and teased an accompanying music video dropping March 22.

With a killer hook designed for the dance floor and an infectiously raunchy chorus, SNOW channels the pulsating electric atmosphere of a nightclub and delivers a sex-positive anthem about giving into your desires. An irresistible earworm, “Wet Dream” is the sonic manifestation of stripping one's inhibitions and indulging in fantasy.

With her seductive vocal rasp and punchy, urgent production, SNOW captivates listeners while simultaneously calling for a “slut war” - and you can't help but get drawn into her frosty embrace. Listen to “Wet Dream” HERE.

After a momentous 2023 with the release of her debut EP QUEEN DEGENERATE (+45 million streams and counting) and breakout single “American Horror Show,” SNOW WIFE has been catapulted into the spotlight and is making herself comfortable. Named one of Spotify's Pop Rising Artists to Watch for 2024, she has an irresistible bravado characterized by a unique sound and incredibly skilled dance moves, proving she is a true pop star in the making.

Though she attributes her inspiration to icons Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Brooke Candy, and Doja Cat, SNOW is blazing through a lane of her own. With a full new project heating up, the world will soon see the student become the master as she ascents to superstardom.

ABOUT SNOW WIFE:

SNOW WIFE wants you to live your best life. Serving up slick, sexy, and sticky genre-breaking bangers, the Houston-born and Los Angeles-based Asian-American singer, songwriter, and dancer will encourage you to be free, get freaky, and find what makes you happy. She does so by unapologetically being herself and presiding over a sparkly pop fantasy where glossy beats bump past dawn and you can't help but dance along.

After generating hundreds of millions of streams and earning acclaim from OnesToWatch, Earmilk, and more, she welcomes everyone into her world on a series of 2024 singles and much more to come.