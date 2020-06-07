Rising Latin-Pop Artist Matias Releases 'No Me Dejes Solo'

Rising Latin-pop artist Matias has released his new single "No Me Dejes Solo" (Don't Leave Me Alone). His first release of the year, following a banner 2019, which saw the release of well-received singles "Vida Mia" and "Can't Get Enough" as well as headlining performances at Musikfest, 3000+ capacity venues, and an on-air performance with ABC's Good Day PA.

Stream "No Me Dejes Solo"

"No Me Dejes Solo" epitomizes Matias' enigmatic sound. Over a smooth reggaeton beat, Matias' sultry vocal delivery takes center stage as he sings about the pain of unrequited love and longing. The catchy vocal hook against a backdrop of flamenco-flecked guitar makes this track a surefire Summer smash.

Sharing the inspiration behind the song, Matias says: "No Me Dejes Solo" tells the tale of unrequited love that's been told throughout the times. One person has fallen in love with another, but the other person doesn't even know they are there. The song expresses the internal thoughts and struggle within this individual's mind - the dire need for the attention of the other so much, that they feel cut to the core by their longing."

"No Me Dejes Solo" follows a steady flow of releases from Matias since 2017, including 4 EPs, countless live performances, and a coveted support slot under triple-platinum recording artist Aaron Carter at the One Square Centre.

A classically trained musician from a young age, Matias cites a diverse spectrum of musical influences including Sinatra, Pavarotti, as well Salsa influenced sounds from Marc Anthony and Oscar D'Leon. Following a year-long move to Colombia to reconnect with his roots, Matias immersed himself in the studio with some of the biggest Latin producers in the industry, including Grammy Nominated Jorge "Pyngwi" Holguin. This experience helped Matias to find his true calling - to create music that connected him to his heritage, that resonated and could bring people together. He is fast becoming known for creating music that bridges the gap between pop and the Latin sounds of reggaeton; a feat he's been diligently working towards. Now with Matias' sound defined, he's set to make a big mark on the Latin and Pop music industries alike with an eagerly awaited body of work to be released over the next year.

