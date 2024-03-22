Rising DC Rapper BIG CRUZ Drops New Single 'WALK'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DC-based Albanian rapper BIG CRUZ (aka Cruzer) is bringing the heat with his highly anticipated single “WALK.” The first single since his 2023 release Cruz Control, “WALK” packs a punch with hard-hitting flow and a menacing beat, further cementing him one to watch in 2024.

Accompanied by an official music video directed by Zay Jones (French Montana, Meek Mill, Drake, Kodak Black), “WALK” is the first of many new releases due this year.

On creating “WALK,” BIG CRUZ shares, “I made ‘WALK' with intentions of turning the parties up, whoever plays this at a function will love it.”

BIG CRUZ was born in Athens, Greece to Albanian parents and moved to Washington DC as a child to escape oppression and rebellion. Though he had a hard time understanding the sacrifices his parents made during his childhood to give him the best life possible, their commendable work ethic and keen business acumen inspired his ambition to take a multifaceted approach to the music industry.

As Cruzer started to gain more traction in his hometown, he created a buzz of his own, sparking a movement that went on to become his own brand and label “FACTSONLY MUSICGROUP” F.O.M.G.

As a result, he began getting booked at almost every night club in his city, initially hosting small parties, then further building his name. Fans started to take notice of Cruzer's hustle as an independent artist, as he went on to secure features from Atlantic Records' Leeky Bandz and a co-sign from Washington DC's Yung Gleesh on his debut single “Gunna.”

An artist and a songwriter, BIG CRUZ has since worked alongside renowned artists and music producers, such as Grammy Award Winning Producer Dezzle (“Lollipop” Lil Wayne), artist/songwriter Elvis Brown (Post Malone), and Grammy Award winning producer/songwriter Cory Rooney (Jenifer Lopez, Missy Elliot, Brandy), among others.

Known for his electric live performances, Cruzer has also opened up for many artists in the music industry including Lil Uzi Vert in his hometown of Washington DC. He headlined his first major show on Dec 27th at Washington DC's Union Stage.

Fans can anticipate his brand new project Nothing Lasts Forever, with support and co-sign of music industry executive Chris Atlas, around early July.

Photo Credit: Thirty9thenterprise