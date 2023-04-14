Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rising Alternative Artist John-Robert Drops New Single 'Waistbin'

It was preceded by the EP Healthy Baby Boy, Pt. 1, which amassed millions of streams.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Rising alternative singer, songwriter, and producer John-Robert returns with the aching breakup anthem "WAISTBIN" (an acronym for "What Am I Supposed To Believe In Now"). Listen via Nice Life Recording Company/Warner Records. Boasting flourishes of mid-century soul and raw, confessional lyrics that lay his emotions bare, the Virginia artist's first release of 2023 is a sonic journey well worth taking.

Heartbreak and mistrust permeate every line of John-Robert's latest. "It's an autobiographical betrayal story about my last relationship," he says of the song. "The sense of security and safety I felt in the beginning, juxtaposed with the aftermath of finding out my partner had secretly slept with someone else. I'd put all my faith in that relationship, that when it failed, I felt lost. Begging the question, 'What am I supposed to believe in now if it ain't you?'"

The emotional anthem is the 22-year-old's first single since 2021's "Good Company." It was preceded by the EP Healthy Baby Boy, Pt. 1, which amassed millions of streams. Flaunt Magazine stated, "With each release, the rising star tells a beautiful story inspired by real-life experiences, allowing listeners to enter into his mind as he croons his lyrics to the masses." Meanwhile, Guitar.com praised "the guitarist finding identity and purpose through stripped-down storytelling."

At 16, John-Robert was invited to Los Angeles by mega-producer Ricky Reed who describes him as "a transcendent, once-in-a-generation singer and songwriter." Since dropping Healthy Baby Boy, Pt. 1, the hitmaker has collaborated with the likes of Alessia Cara, Zack Sekoff, Kathleen, and Nate Merceau, and attracted industry praise from SPIN, American Songwriter, Ones To Watch, Idolator, EARMILK, and more.

Now, with the infinitely relatable and instantly catchy "WAISTBIN," John-Robert lays the groundwork for a breakthrough 2023.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Cloudy Thoughts



