Riot Ten and Stoutty as Pushing Daizies Release 12-Track Debut Album 'Initium'

After the much-anticipated announcement of their true identities, Pushing Daizies officially release their first full-length body of work with their "Initium" album. Featuring an epic culmination of twelve tracks, the LP features formerly released favorites such as "Want It To End," "Dreams," and "I Want To Know" as well as five brand new tracks.

True to the Pushing Daizies style, each new track is both melodic and meaningful in its own way, exemplifying the emotion and personal experiences that take the shape of every song. From the nostalgic, heartfelt vocals of "Without You" to the melodic dubstep and angsty vibes of "I Would Never" and "Break Your Heart," the duo hits right in the feels. "Left4Dead" is the breakup song you've been waiting for, while "Edge Off" featuring Kelsey Ray is perhaps one of the most upbeat and groovy songs of the album. No matter what your mood is, "Initium" has a place. Read on for Riot Ten and Stoutty's inspiration behind the album:



"This album means so much to us. We've been working on it for over a year, and it's our first album together as Pushing Daizies. There's so much emotion that went into the process, especially during a time period like we've never experienced before. I don't think we've ever been more proud of a full body of work like this, and this is just the beginning. We hope you all enjoy listening to it as much as we did creating it." - Riot Ten & Stoutty (Pushing Daizies)



Pushing Daizies is the pseudonym of US-based producers Riot Ten and Stoutty joining forces. The enigmatic duo makes groovy, bass-heavy, electronic dance music that creates an emotional roller coaster, pulling at the heartstrings of its listeners. The project, which initially began as multiple collaborations between the two artists, transpired as their synergy saw no end in sight. "Once we found our rhythm, we knew we had something special. It was bigger than just a few singles. I guess you could say that the project was an accident in the greatest way possible," said one of the producers. The term "pushing daisies" refers to the flowers that grow over a burial plot when someone dies, which is symbolic of the cycles of life and death, light and dark. Said differently, when someone dies, life is created.