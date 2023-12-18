Riot Ten Drops 'Supercharged' With Bok Nero And RZRKT

In a thrilling build-up to his highly anticipated EP coming this January, Riot Ten joins forces with bass up-and-comer RZRKT and fellow seasoned Dim Mak veteran Bok Nero, to drop their explosive track "Supercharged". “Supercharged" follows on the heels of “Squad Anthem” and “Tekno Music,” as the third and final single off of Riot Ten's forthcoming EP.

"Supercharged" is a triumphant blend of genres, merging the aggressive edge of dubstep with the rhythmic and lyrical prowess of hip hop. Riot Ten's signature seismic dubstep drops interlace with RZRKT's dynamic production, while Bok Nero's hip-hop influence injects a raw and energetic vibe into the mix. “Supercharged” is out now!

From the get-go, "Supercharged" grabs the attention of its audience with its unique combination of explosive sounds. The track pulsates with life, taking listeners on a rollercoaster ride of different genres of dance music. Bok Nero's rap and hip hop influences add an extra layer of intrigue to the track while RZRKT continues to prove himself as a rising star, all collectively bringing “Supercharged" into another dimension of dubstep. “Supercharged” serves as the perfect addition to any playlist for fans of all different subgenres of dance.

“Supercharged” stays true to its name by not only exemplifying Riot Ten's versatility as an artist but also reaffirming his standing at the forefront of the dubstep genre. "Supercharged" is a declaration of Riot Ten's artistic evolution and a clear indicator of the high-energy, genre-bending direction of his upcoming EP: “HYPE OR DIE: BALLISTIC.” Fans are also encouraged to immerse themselves in the world of Riot Ten's killer beats by joining him at his upcoming performance at Countdown at NOS Center in Southern California.

ABOUT RIOT TEN

Christopher Wilson, aka Riot Ten, exploded into electronic music at the age of 22 with his unique blend of dubstep, trap, and electro. Inking his first deal with DIM MAK Records in early 2017, Riot Ten's music has been supported and co-signed by the likes of DJ Snake, The Chainsmokers, Porter Robinson, Excision, Zed's Dead, Steve Aoki and many more. He has also released music on Interscope, Atlantic, Never Say Die, and Bassrush Records to name a few.

Riot Ten's 2016 single "F*ck It" topped the dubstep charts for many consecutive months and became a staple on The Chainsmokers "Memories Do Not Open" tour. This cross-genre success paved the way for "Rail Breaker", his 2017 global smash, to become one of the most recognizable and infamous dubstep songs of the decade. However, the El Paso, Texas native refused to rest on his laurels.

Following this success, it was off to the races, officially, and it was only the beginning. Riot Ten put out his debut EP - The Dead in 2018, which recorded a top 10 debut on the iTunes dance charts and a #1 Beatport top 100 spot. He went on to release 2 additional EPs in 2018 and 2019, securing his presence in some of Spotify's top electronic playlists, including Beast Mode, Hype, Fresh Electronic, and more.

With an undeniable groundswell underway, and no signs of slowing down, Riot Ten was fast becoming a rising star in bass music. He has now recorded and released two albums since 2020, while simultaneously releasing a string of singles and EPs that would feature some of his most popular records to date, including “Hyphy”, “Mawlee”, “Don't You” and “Poppin”.

Since 2019, Riot Ten has headlined 3 international “Hype Or Die” tours, selling out shows across the globe, from North America to Australia and China. He has also made appearances at some of the top festivals in the world, including, but not limited to, Lollapalooza, Coachella, EDC Las Vegas, Electric Zoo, Lost Lands, Bass Canyon, Paradiso and more.

ABOUT RZRKT

Hailing from Laredo Texas, Bryan Cruz, also known as RZRKT (RE-SUR-RECT) has been carving a niche for himself in the bass music panorama. With a moniker that echoes the theme of resurrection, RZRKT embodies the reawakening of sounds, fusing a rich tapestry of atmospheric, electrifying, and inspiring melodies.

These powerful concoctions evolve into thunderous bass drops, delivering a listening experience akin to a journey through the "After Life." The very essence of RZRKT's sound lies in the audacious blend of genres - from trap's rhythmic allure, psytrance's hypnotic melodies, future bass's euphoric crescendos, to dubstep's bone-rattling drops. This musical prodigy made waves with his september-released track “VAIN”, which was featured on Rude Services' “The Really Big One” compilation album.

It wasn't long before RZRKT's name adorned the lineup of the coveted Lost Lands 2023, marking a pivotal milestone in his already burgeoning career. But this is just the beginning for RZRKT. With the horizon shimmering with promise, he is gearing up for his "After Life" tour, set to electrify iconic venues like Webster Hall and The Palladium. Cementing his status further, he's also slated to share stages with titans such as Excision, Jessica Audiffred, Riot Ten, Kompany, and Bear Grillz, as they close out the year in grand style.

As he pushes his musical thresholds, the world waits with bated breath. If the trajectory is any indicator, RZRKT is not just on the path to greatness; he's defining it.