Rico Nasty & Boys Noize Release Single From 'HVRDC0RE DR3AMZ' EP

After teasing the collab of the year earlier this month, American rapper, songwriter, fashion trailblazer and visionary Rico Nasty and German-Iraqi artist, DJ, producer and subcultural oracle Boys Noize are today dropping their debut single, “Arintintin” and revealing details of their new project in detail for the first time. The queen of versatility has added a new genre to her oeuvre and the pair will unleash their dance / techno-clash EP HARDC0RE DR3AMZ onto the world March 29th.

The bond between the two artists is undeniable. Their previous collaboration on Rico Nasty's "Money" ft Flo MIlli and Boys Noize's “Girl Crush” are evident of that. However, their recent reconnection offers a more eclectic and celebratory experience - one that will defy genre, expectation and creative boundaries. “Arintintin" is a display of pent up energy as it surges through higher BPMs and aughties-style hedonism and is only a taste of what's to come from the duo.

Rico Nasty and Boys Noize premiered the project for the first time last night with an exclusive show at the world famous Silencio Club in Paris. They will also perform these explosive songs for Berlin crowds on March 2nd at Trauma Bar.

“Arintintin” kicks off with a Y2K electro bassline at hardcore speed as the sticky-staccato of the distortion-washed hook is introduced. Rico Nasty carries her memetic sing-(or-shout)-a-long cadence over a rollercoaster of builds and drops, each of which seems to rise in intensity. While “Arintintin” matches tempo with the hi-NRG and trance revival currently dominating clubland, Rico Nasty and Boys Noize inject a punk brashness needed to shake up the #technotok tourists. Besides, if the naughty aughties are back, someone has to start the mosh pit.

Rico Nasty tells us…. "Me and Boys Noize started working back in 2018... We finally met in real life after being mutuals for like a year. We did one session, it was fire! And then a few months later ended up on the Friendship Cruise together (for the first time). After the cruise, we made "Money (feat. Flomilli)" and "1+1" - a song you'll hear very soon on this project. Fast forward again, maybe 3-4 years, and we did a couple more sessions. We kept gravitating towards techno dance music. He started putting me on to German dance music, and we traded a bunch of songs back and forth. Little by little over a few days, we ended up making three more songs that we really loved and decided we wanted to share with the world. Every session was so much fun and I'm sure that energy is felt across all of these tracks. One of my favorite songs on the project is... all of them. That's why she is so short!! Talk to you later and see you guys soon."

Photo Credit: Jamie-Lee Boyd