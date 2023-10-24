Ricky Skaggs Announces 2023 Christmas Tour

Fifteen-time GRAMMY winner and Country Music Hall of Fame member Ricky Skaggs is getting in the holiday spirit with the announcement of his 2023 holiday tour, titled Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder Christmas with Special Guests.

Skaggs and his band, Kentucky Thunder, hit the road this December with nine holiday shows scheduled to take place in the weeks leading up to Christmas. Skaggs' upcoming holiday trek marks his first Christmas tour in seven years.

Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder will perform in Cincinnati, OH; Nashville, TN; Charleston, SC; Atlanta, GA; Birmingham, AL; Knoxville, TN; Johnson City, TN; Charleston, SC and Augusta, GA.

The show will feature songs both old and new as Skaggs and his band perform their own blend of harmony.

"Everybody loves Christmas,” notes Skaggs. "It's the time of year when we think about others and not ourselves. We love singing songs about the greatest birth in history, Jesus Christ. We will be performing some of the old standards we've all grown up with, but we will also have some instrumentals and songs that you might not be familiar with."

Concertgoers can expect to hear bluegrass tune “Christmas Time's A Comin,'” along with a rendition of “New Star Shining,” a hit song for Skaggs and James Taylor. Beloved classic songs “Silent Night,” “Deck the Halls,” and “Let it Snow” are part of the show, along with many other special Christmas melodies. Included in this seasonal show are sing-a-longs, rounding out an exclusive assortment of holiday jewels.

"All in all, it will be a great show for the whole family,” Skaggs adds. "Get your tickets now and bring someone with you that might not be able to afford a ticket this time of year. You'll feel great and they will have a fun time too.” For ticketing information, visit rickyskaggs.com/tour.

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder Christmas with Special Guests Tour Dates:

Dec. 7 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall OTR

Dec. 8 - Chattanooga, OH - Robert Kirk Walker Theatre

Dec. 9 - Birmingham, AL - The Lyric Theatre

Dec. 10 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Dec. 13 - Johnson City, TN - ETSU Martin Center for the Arts

Dec. 14 - Charleston, SC - The Riviera Theater

Dec. 15 - Augusta, GA - Imperial Theatre

Dec. 16 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

Dec. 17 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

About Ricky Skaggs

Earning 12 #1 hit singles, 15 GRAMMY Awards, 13 IBMA Awards, nine ACM Awards, eight CMA Awards (including Entertainer of the Year), two Dove Awards, the ASCAP Founders Award, three honorary Doctorate degrees, inductions into the Country Music Hall of Fame, IBMA Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, National Fiddler Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame, and GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the 2013 Artist-In-Residence at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, an Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award in the Instrumentalist category along with countless other awards, Ricky Skaggs is truly a pioneer of Bluegrass and Country music.

Since he began playing music over 60 years ago, Skaggs has released more than 30 albums and has performed thousands of live shows. He started his own record label, Skaggs Family Records, in 1997 and has since released 12 consecutive GRAMMY-nominated albums.

His latest release, Hearts Like Ours, with his wife, celebrated artist Sharon White of The Whites features the couple dueting on handpicked country love songs. And the Grand Ole Opry member has released his first-ever autobiography, "Kentucky Traveler." The book details the life and times of Skaggs and provides a descriptive history of Country and Bluegrass music, as told by the master himself.

In addition to his regular touring schedule with his band, Kentucky Thunder, he has added country tour dates as he plugs in and plays full shows of his chart-topping hits. Skaggs was a 2020 recipient of the National Medal of Arts, the highest award given to artists and arts patrons by the United States government.

Photo Courtesy of Skaggs Family Records