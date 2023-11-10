Rick Ross & Meek Mill Release New Album 'Too Good to Be True'

Rick Ross and Meek Mill Release New Album "Too Good to Be True" Out Now

By: Nov. 10, 2023

Rick Ross & Meek Mill Release New Album 'Too Good to Be True'

TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE has arrived. The long-awaited collaboration between 9x GRAMMY Award-nominated, multi-platinum iconic rapper and Luc Belaire mogul Rick Ross and multi-platinum, chart-topping rap superstar Meek Mill is out today.

An album that represents a full circle moment between the dynamic duo and has been eagerly awaited due to the outsized talents of its creators. TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE is destined to make an impact on the culture with its original sound and earnest lyrics exemplified by the first two voraciously consumed tracks, “Shaq & Kobe” and “Lyrical Eazy” The next single from the project, “Go to Hell” is another hit and features an iconic sample from Tears For Fears. 

Ross and Meek have integrated an impressive line-up of star-power on the album with special guests including DJ Khaled, Fabolous, French Montana, Future, Jeremih, Teyana Taylor, The-Dream, Vory, Wale and the legend himself, Shaquille O'Neal with Dame D.O.L.L.A.

Touching culture, the guys took over Apple Music's Rap Life Radio with Ebro, discussing various topics on Complex's 360 With Speedy Norman and shared their all-time favorites with GOAT Talk. Tonight, Rick Ross and Meek Mill will hit the stage at TheTonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a showstopping performance of “Shaq & Kobe.” Be sure to tune in!

TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE establishes a new standard of excellence in hip-hop. 

Photographer: Cachief Latchman



