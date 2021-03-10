Rhett Miller's 'Wheels Off' Podcast Joins Osiris Media

Osiris Media has announced that Wheels Off with Rhett Miller is the newest Artist Spotlight podcast to join the music podcast network. These podcasts give artists a platform to discuss, interview and share their experiences, thoughts and passions with listeners.

Wheels Off is a podcast about the messy reality of living a creative life hosted by Miller, musician and frontman for the Old 97s. Episodes feature conversations with musicians, authors, actors, comedians, and media personalities about the pivotal moments that shaped their work. They discuss what it means to create in the digital age and grapple with the challenges - and the joy - of living a creative life.

Miller's guests include Rosanne Cash, Rob Thomas, Fred Armisen, Jeff Tweedy, Wyatt Cynac, Maggie Smith, Silvia Barban, Rainn Wilson, Alison Moorer, Julia Cameron, and more. This week's episode features musician Patterson Hood of the Drive-By Truckers. Upcoming guests include novelist Lauren Groff, singer-songwriter Robert Ellis, writer/director Jenny Turner Hall, artist Ashley Longshore, David Wax (David Wax Museum), drummer John Densmore (The Doors), and more.

"Rhett brings an entirely new level of storytelling to Osiris," said Kirsten Cluthe, COO of Osiris Media. "His conversations are enlightening, enjoyable journeys into the lives of his guests and listeners will learn something new in each conversation. And Rhett chooses incredible guests, which makes Wheels Off a great tool for discovery."

Other Artist Spotlight shows include Salute the Songbird with Maggie Rose, Comes A Time, with Oteil Burbridge and Mike Finoia; Eric Krasno Plus One; Inside the Musicians Brain, with Chris Pandolfi; and Moods & Modes with Alex Skolnick.

Osiris Media is transforming how music fans connect with the music they love. We deepen the connection between artists and fans through the power and intimacy of audio storytelling and bring people together for unique musical experiences. Our 40+ podcasts, which reach 300,000 downloads per month, include shows with high-profile artists, stories about music, and interview-based shows on various musical and cultural topics. We also host live music interviews and performances. Deepen your connection at OsirisPod.com.

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz