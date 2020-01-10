Reuben and the Dark Announce US Tour Dates with Mondo Cozmo

Reuben and the Dark announce spring tour dates with Mondo Cozmo to follow their headlining tour through North America, in support of their latest album, un | love, available now on Arts & Crafts. Earlier this week, the band's song "Hold Your Head High" was featured on the new CBS legal dramedy All Rise.

With un | love, frontman Reuben Bullock searches for inspiration in all aspects of light, attempting to shine light in all of life's dark spaces. un | love is Reuben's most honest and captivating album to date, opening a window into one of the most dramatic times in Bullock's life.

Produced by Reuben and the Dark with Marcus Paquin (The National, Timber Timbre, Local Natives) and Kevin Drew of Broken Social Scene, un | love evokes the raw emotion of the songs with anthemic, atmospheric sound. In comparison to the polished songs of Arms of a Dream, the new album shows a drastic turn in Reuben's ease as a writer and freedom as a recording artist. His voice is at once unbridled and fallible. Through the dense imagery of his poetry shines a light shot straight from Reuben's soul.

The band's tour kicks off February 8 in Ottawa, ON. Aside from Mondo Cozmo, they've also shared stages with Vance Joy, Serena Ryder, The Strumbellas, Boy & Bear, and The Paper Kites. Reuben and the Dark's music has been heard in Handmaid's Tale, The Highwaymen, A Million Little Things, American Gods, Grey's Anatomy, Ray Donovan, as well as trailers for Netflix's El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, and the upcoming block-buster Dolittle.

For concert tickets visit reubenandthedark.com and connect with Reuben on social media for personal updates.

TOUR DATES:



Feb 7 - Stittsville, ON - The Rainmaker Brewhouse SOLD OUT

Feb 8 - Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre

Feb 10 - Quebec, QC - L'Anti

Feb 12 - Montreal, QC - Le Petit Campus

Feb 13 - Paris ON - Dominion Telegraph SOLD OUT

Feb 14 - Toronto, ON - The Great Hall SOLD OUT

Feb 18 - Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern

Feb 19 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

Feb 22 - Saskatoon, SK - Broadway Theatre

Feb 25 - Swift Current, SK - Lyric Theatre

Feb 26 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

Feb 28 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

Feb 29 - Lethbridge, AB - Southminster United Church

Mar 2 - Kamloops, BC - Pavilion Theatre

Mar 4 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

Mar 5 - Vancouver, BC - Imperial

Mar 6 - Mission, BC - Copper Hall SOLD OUT

Mar 7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

Mar 8 - Seattle, WA - Sunset Tavern

Mar 10 - Nelson, BC - Hume Hotel Spirit Bar

Mar 14 - Boston, MA - Sinclair *

Mar 16 - Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade *

Mar 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's * SOLD OUT

Mar 18 - Washington, DC - U Street Music Hall *

Mar 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Boot & Saddle * SOLD OUT

*with Mondo Cozmo

Photo Credit: Sheva Kafai





Related Articles View More Music Stories