Reservoir UK Head of Creative Charlie Pinder Signs Rachel Chinouriri To A Worldwide Publishing Deal

Reservoir announces the signing of neo-soul pop artist Rachel Chinouriri to a worldwide publishing deal. Building on a robust roster in the alternative pop/rock space, Chinouriri joins synth-pop artist Shura, accomplished Scottish writer David Sneddon, singer-songwriter Lucy Rose, and Mike Halls of alternative rock group Clean Cut Kid, all signings and re-signings spearheaded by UK Head of Creative Charlie Pinder.



Rising indie artist Rachel Chinouriri has released music to increasing critical acclaim over the last two years. The 19-year-old British-Zimbabwean first drew support from BBC Introducing at only 17, establishing her as an act to watch, and just this month she was named one of Evening Standard's 25 most influential people under 25. After self-releasing tracks recorded on her laptop at home, Chinouriri dropped her debut EP, Mama's Boy, earlier this year. Her recent collaboration, "Animals" with Atlantic Records grime producer Preditah, has secured widespread streaming and radio support since its release last month.



"I couldn't be happier to have signed with Reservoir," said Chinouriri. "Charlie and the entire team have shown as much love and passion for my music as I do, which can only be a great thing. I'm certain that working closely with Reservoir will help me grow as an artist and a person and I'm so excited to find out what this next chapter brings."



Meanwhile, accomplished Scottish songwriter David Sneddon recently re-upped his deal with the company. Sneddon is currently enjoying success as one of the collaborators on singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi's UK #1 album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent. The BPI Platinum-certified album, which features "Lost On You," co-written and co-produced by Sneddon, broke records to become the UK's fastest-selling album of 2019. Sneddon also recently teamed up with alt-pop singer Mika, co-writing six tracks on his new album, My Name Is Michael Holbrook, including singles "Tiny Love" and "Sanremo."



"I was thrilled to recently extend my time with Reservoir and to work further with Charlie Pinder, in particular," says Sneddon. "I've really felt proud to be a Reservoir writer during the last 3 years. One of the main things that drove me to remain part of the family was the genuine sense of excitement that seems to run right through the entire company. It's no coincidence my Reservoir years have been amongst my most successful as a professional songwriter."



British singer-songwriter Lucy Rose also renewed her agreement with Reservoir following the release of her critically acclaimed fourth studio-album No Words Left, which Q Magazine called "the best work of her career." Lucy also is a frequent collaborator of Grammy-nominated rapper Logic, co-writing and featuring on his albums YSIV, The Incredible True Story, and Everybody.



Dubbed "electro-pop's downy new poster girl" by Pitchfork when she first emerged on the scene in 2016, Shura returned with new music this year. Her sophomore album, forevher, was released via Secretly Canadian to rave reviews, as critics noted the 11-track collection is a "boldly optimistic triumph" (Line of Best Fit), "smart, thoughtful and exciting" (Crack), and "casts a wonderful spell" (Observer ****). UK-born, but Brooklyn-based, Shura is currently on the road, touring across North America and Europe in support of forevher.



Co-founder and frontman of Liverpool-based Clean Cut Kid, Mike Halls has established himself as a versatile writer-producer, who counts Michael Kiwanuka, The Killers, and Foy Vance amongst his admirers. The group's latest LP, Painwave, which Halls wrote and produced, was released earlier this year and he also recently co-wrote British folk band Skinny Living's latest single, "Let Go."



Said Pinder, "With the additions of Rachel, Shura, and Mike, and the renewed relationships with David, Lucy, and Scottish alternative rock band Fatherson, we continue to build a more exciting, creative, and diverse eco-system of talent at Reservoir. It is an absolute privilege to help shape the roster and celebrate each of their successes."





Related Articles View More Music Stories