Remastered Deluxe Reissue Of The Cranberries 'To The Faithful Departed' Released

The Cranberries' monumental third album To The Faithful Departed is reissued as a deluxe edition on vinyl and CD via Island/UMe. Originally released on April 30, 1996, the album yielded four singles including the U.S. Number One Modern Rock single “Salvation.”

In this deluxe reissue, the original album has been remastered by John Davis at Metropolis. Available in its original configuration as 1LP, an expanded 2LP set, and a 3CD set (whose tracklisting the digital version mirrors), To The Faithful Departed deluxe editions contain an abundance of bonus tracks and material.

The 2LP and 3CD configurations include three previously unreleased album demos recorded with Tim Palmer in Paris. The sleeve notes by Eoin Devereux includes contributions from the remaining band members as well as archived material which includes interviews with Dolores.

Selling over six million copies worldwide and reaching Number One in six countries, it became the band's highest-charting album on the U.S. Billboard Top 200. Entertainment Weekly lavished an A- review, calling it their “best album,” saying “If the Cranberries once sounded as if they were sleepwalkers in a world gone weird, To the Faithful Departed sounds as if they've finally awakened” and Wall of Sound adds, “To the Faithful Departed is the group's best album yet, due largely to its musical diversity and undeniable energy.”

“I hadn't heard these tracks for a long time but have spent many days over the past year or so listening intently to these songs,” remembers drummer Fergal Lawler. With the tragic passing of powerhouse vocalist Dolores O'Riordan in 2018, his remembrance of the recording is bittersweet. “As difficult as it was to hear Dolores' voice, they brought back many fond memories. I was shocked at how powerful they sounded and the strong emotions that I felt as I listened."

The digital and 3CD set includes unreleased outtakes and early mixes of the studio album and twelve rare live tracks recorded on the band's 1996 “Free to Decide” Tour.