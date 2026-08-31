Registration to Close Soon for SARAH VAUGHAN International Jazz Vocal Competition

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The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) announced that registration for the 15th annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, the premier springboard for emerging vocalists, closes on September 8, 2026. Solo vocalists from around the world are encouraged to submit their entries before September 8, 2026, by visiting SarahVaughanCompetition.com. In the Fall, the Top Five Finalists will be announced followed by a final competition and performance on the iconic NJPAC stage in Newark, New Jersey.

The Sarah Vaughan International Vocal Competition, also known as 'The SASSY Awards', is open to singers over the age of 18, of all genders and nationalities, from anywhere in the world, and not signed by a major label. Entrants are judged on vocal quality, musicality, technique, performance, individuality, artistic interpretation, and ability to swing.

On November 22, 2026, the finalists will compete at NJPAC in front of a live audience and before a distinguished panel of judges including leading jazz vocalist for the hip-hop generation Jose James, 3x Grammy Award nominee Gretchen Parlato, Tony, Drama Desk, Jazz at Lincoln Center's Vice President of Programming Jason Olaine, Outer Critics Circle Award-winning actress/singer Lillias White, and percussionist T.S. Monk (son of Thelonious Monk).

Hosted by WBGO Radio's Gary Walker, this special event will also include performances by the 2024 winner of the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition April May Webb. The first-prize winner of The SASSY Awards will receive a $5,000 cash award, second-place $1,500, and third-place $500.

The competition recalls the humble beginnings of legendary jazz singer/NEA Jazz Master Sarah Vaughan (1924-1990) who, back in 1942, was a Newark teenager and winner of an amateur singing contest at The Apollo Theater. That memorable night helped launch the lifework of one of the most successful, influential jazz vocalists in the history of American music. Past winners include Cyrille Aimée, Jazzmeia Horn, Ashleigh Smith, Arianna Neikrug, Deelee Dubé, Quiana Lynell, Laurin Talese, Samara Joy (GRAMMY Award winner for Best New Artist 2023), Gabrielle Cavassa and Tawanda Suessbrich-Joaquim, G. Thomas Allen, Lucía Gutiérrez Rebolloso, Tyreek McDole, April May Webb, and Kate Kortum. What has become one of the top annual vocal competitions in jazz, The SASSY Awards offers outstanding jazz singers a one-of-a-kind platform for embarking on a career in the music business—and offers audience members a chance to discover the jazz stars of tomorrow. Gifted young contestants from around the world are evaluated on vocal quality, musicality, technique, performance, individuality, artistic interpretation, and ability to swing. For more information about The SASSY Awards, visit SarahVaughanCompetition.com.

About NJPAC

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), a nonprofit arts organization, is a collaborative leader in Newark's cultural and civic life, a catalyst of the city's revitalization and a champion of its artistic spirit. The Arts Center produces and presents world-class performances by music, dance, spoken word poetry and comedy artists, and hosts insightful conversations with creators and changemakers, on its own stages and in venues across the region. Through real estate development, NJPAC advances Newark's economic growth and cultural vitality. In addition, the Arts Center collaborates with local partners to deliver social impact initiatives that nurture the well-being and creativity of the communities it serves. These offerings include arts education and career development opportunities for students and educators, programs that support community health and well-being through the arts and free creative experiences in neighborhoods across Newark and throughout the state. NJPAC has attracted more than 12 million visitors (including more than two million children) since opening its doors in 1997. Visit njpac.org for more information.

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