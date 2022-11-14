Regina Spektor Reschedules Tour Dates for 2023

Following the postponement of her fall tour due to COVID, Regina Spektor confirms that her highly anticipated dates, including two additional shows in San Diego, CA and Port Chester, NY, have been rescheduled to kick off in March 2023.

Pre-sale begins tomorrow, November 15, with general on-sale this Friday, November 18 at 10a.m. local. All previously bought tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows.

Complete list of dates below and tickets HERE.

Spektor unveils a summer tour diary music video set over the hypnotic groove of "SugarMan", from her critically acclaimed eighth studio album Home, before and after released earlier this year.

Regina Spektor is synonymous with New York City. The Russian-Jewish-American singer, songwriter and pianist got her own Sign on the Bronx Walk of Fame, as well as "Regina Spektor Day," (June 11, 2019) proclaimed by Mayor Bill DeBlasio.

The Grammy Award nominee first saw commercial success with the RIAA Gold-certified LP Begin to Hope which includes the singles "On the Radio," "Better" and "Samson," as well as "Fidelity" which climbed the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Spektor's fifth album, Far (2009), and sixth album, What We Saw From the Cheap Seats (2012), both debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Spektor has performed at The White House as well as on Broadway, "Saturday Night Live" and contributed to many projects spanning film, television, and music including The Hamilton Mixtape.

TOUR DATES

March 1-State Theater-Ithaca, NY

March 2-Massey Hall-Toronto, ON

March 3-Michigan Theater-Ann Arbor, MI

March 5-Warfield-San Francisco, CA

March 7-Walt Disney Concert Hall-Los Angeles, CA

March 8-The Magnolia-San Diego, CA

March 11-Tabernacle-Atlanta, GA

March 13-Ryman-Nashville, TN

March 15-Warner Theater-Washington, DC

March 16-Capitol Theater-Port Chester, NY

March 18-Wellmont Theater-Montclair, NJ