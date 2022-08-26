Regina Spektor Drops 20th Anniversary '11:11' Box Set & 'Papa's Bootlegs'

Today-in celebration of its 20th anniversary-Regina Spektor releases a special, limited edition box set of her beloved self-released debut album 11:11.

The box set includes a remastered vinyl edition of 11:11, 2xLP collection of live performances entitled Papa's Bootlegs including never before heard or released songs from the 11:11 era-recorded by Regina's father-a full color lyric booklet with liner notes, reproductions of original fliers, art, doodles and photos. The album cover for Papa's Bootlegs was hand drawn by Spektor's friend Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers.

This marks the album's first time ever being issued on vinyl, and it's also available as a standalone single LP which will remain on sale following the box set selling out. A CD version is set for release later this year.

Spektor's critically acclaimed new studio album Home, before and after is out now and she hits the road this fall, set to kick off her tour October 9 with shows in 11 cities, as well as a stop at Planet Bluegrass Concert Series in Lyons, CO on September 16.

Additionally, watch performances on "The View" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," listen to interviews with "The New Yorker Radio Hour" and NPR's "Weekend Edition" and read interviews with "Vanity Fair" and "The Creative Independent" plus more praise in the interactive quote sheet.

Regina Spektor is synonymous with New York City. The Russian-Jewish-American singer, songwriter and pianist got her own Sign on the Bronx Walk of Fame, as well as "Regina Spektor Day," (June 11, 2019) proclaimed by Mayor Bill DeBlasio. The Grammy Award nominee first saw commercial success with the RIAA Gold-certified LP Begin to Hope which includes the singles "On the Radio," "Better" and "Samson," as well as "Fidelity" which climbed the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Spektor's fifth album, Far (2009), and sixth album, What We Saw From the Cheap Seats (2012), both debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Spektor has performed at The White House as well as on Broadway, "Saturday Night Live" and contributed to many projects spanning film, television, and music including The Hamilton Mixtape.

Listen here:

Tour Dates

September 16-Planet Bluegrass Ranch-Lyons, CO

October 9-Chicago Theater-Chicago, IL

October 11-Michigan Theater-Ann Arbor, MI

October 12-Massey Hall-Toronto, ON

October 14-State Theater-Ithaca, NY

October 15-Wellmont Theater-Montclair, NJ

October 16-Warner Theatre-Washington DC

October 18-Tabernacle-Atlanta, GA

October 19-Belk Theatre-Charlotte, NC

October 20-Ryman Auditorium-Nashville, TN

October 25-The Warfield-San Francisco, CA

October 27-Walt Disney Concert Hall-Los Angeles, CA

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez