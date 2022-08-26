Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Regina Spektor Drops 20th Anniversary '11:11' Box Set & 'Papa's Bootlegs'

Regina Spektor Drops 20th Anniversary '11:11' Box Set & 'Papa's Bootlegs'

The album is also available on streaming, as well as standalone single LP which will remain on sale following the box set selling out.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 26, 2022  

Today-in celebration of its 20th anniversary-Regina Spektor releases a special, limited edition box set of her beloved self-released debut album 11:11.

The box set includes a remastered vinyl edition of 11:11, 2xLP collection of live performances entitled Papa's Bootlegs including never before heard or released songs from the 11:11 era-recorded by Regina's father-a full color lyric booklet with liner notes, reproductions of original fliers, art, doodles and photos. The album cover for Papa's Bootlegs was hand drawn by Spektor's friend Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers.

This marks the album's first time ever being issued on vinyl, and it's also available as a standalone single LP which will remain on sale following the box set selling out. A CD version is set for release later this year.

Spektor's critically acclaimed new studio album Home, before and after is out now and she hits the road this fall, set to kick off her tour October 9 with shows in 11 cities, as well as a stop at Planet Bluegrass Concert Series in Lyons, CO on September 16.

Additionally, watch performances on "The View" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," listen to interviews with "The New Yorker Radio Hour" and NPR's "Weekend Edition" and read interviews with "Vanity Fair" and "The Creative Independent" plus more praise in the interactive quote sheet.

Regina Spektor is synonymous with New York City. The Russian-Jewish-American singer, songwriter and pianist got her own Sign on the Bronx Walk of Fame, as well as "Regina Spektor Day," (June 11, 2019) proclaimed by Mayor Bill DeBlasio. The Grammy Award nominee first saw commercial success with the RIAA Gold-certified LP Begin to Hope which includes the singles "On the Radio," "Better" and "Samson," as well as "Fidelity" which climbed the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Spektor's fifth album, Far (2009), and sixth album, What We Saw From the Cheap Seats (2012), both debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Spektor has performed at The White House as well as on Broadway, "Saturday Night Live" and contributed to many projects spanning film, television, and music including The Hamilton Mixtape.

Listen here:

Tour Dates

September 16-Planet Bluegrass Ranch-Lyons, CO
October 9-Chicago Theater-Chicago, IL
October 11-Michigan Theater-Ann Arbor, MI
October 12-Massey Hall-Toronto, ON
October 14-State Theater-Ithaca, NY
October 15-Wellmont Theater-Montclair, NJ
October 16-Warner Theatre-Washington DC
October 18-Tabernacle-Atlanta, GA
October 19-Belk Theatre-Charlotte, NC
October 20-Ryman Auditorium-Nashville, TN
October 25-The Warfield-San Francisco, CA
October 27-Walt Disney Concert Hall-Los Angeles, CA

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez




From This Author - Michael Major


Madame Gandhi Shares New Single 'Crystals & Congas'Madame Gandhi Shares New Single 'Crystals & Congas'
August 26, 2022

Recorded in Los Angeles, Memphis, and London, and co-produced by Madame Gandhi with GRAMMY Award winning writer/producer MNDR (Tokimonsta, Carly Rae Jepsen, Flume, Mark Ronson) and Ebonie Smith (Hamilton, Santigold, Janelle Monáe) “Crystals & Congas' was written by Gandhi.
Cold Hart Drops Track 'Dying' Feat. Lil PeepCold Hart Drops Track 'Dying' Feat. Lil Peep
August 26, 2022

Epitaph’s resident alternative rapper - Cold Hart - drops a track titled “Dying” that features his friend and longtime collaborator Lil Peep. The track appears on Cold Hart’s mixtape OC Season 3 which is now available to stream in full, a 27-song agglomeration that spans his career, including collaborations with artist collective GOTHBOICLIQUE.
ABC to Preview Fall Primetime Lineup With New SpecialABC to Preview Fall Primetime Lineup With New Special
August 26, 2022

Ahead of the highly anticipated debut of ABC’s fall programming slate, the network invites viewers to enjoy a preview of its primetime lineup, featuring an early look at new drama series “Alaska Daily,” starring Oscar® winner Hilary Swank, as well as the latest addition to “The Rookie” franchise led by Niecy Nash-Betts, “The Rookie: Feds.”
Exclusive: Sneak Peek at Utkarsh Ambudkar on SECRET CELEBRITY HOME RENOVATIONExclusive: Sneak Peek at Utkarsh Ambudkar on SECRET CELEBRITY HOME RENOVATION
August 26, 2022

GHOSTS actor Utkarsh Ambudkar returns home to Gaithersburg, Md., to help renovate his parents' home. During his visit, Utkarsh reflects on finally being able to give back to his parents who sacrificed their own dreams to make sure he had opportunities they never did, on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION. Watch the video sneak peek now!
Malibu Babie Releases New Single 'GOODTIME'Malibu Babie Releases New Single 'GOODTIME'
August 26, 2022

Producer, songwriter, and artist Malibu Babie – who co-produced Nicki Minaj’s current Billboard Hot 100 #1  single “Super Freaky Girl” as well as Megan Thee Stallion’s “Her” – is stepping out with  music of her own, with her sugary sweet yet sly voice, hard-hitting hip-hop beats, and a playful wit that shines through her memeable lyrics.