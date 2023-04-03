Regina Spektor Confirms New Summer Tour Dates

Following her sold-out run of March tour dates, Regina Spektor today confirms a string of July and August shows, kicking off July 28 in Milwaukee at Riverside Theater.

The tour includes stops at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA (with support from Aimee Mann,) as well as New York City's SummerStage in Central Park and more. Complete list of dates below.

Tickets are on sale this Friday, April 7 HERE.

Spektor will also be playing this year's Corona Capital in Mexico, with further international stops in London and Rättvik, Sweden.

On June 25, she'll make an appearance at Mikhail Baryshnikov's 75th birthday celebration at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, New York, alongside Laurie Anderson, Diana Krall and Kaoru Watanabe.

Her latest studio album, Home, before and after, was released last year to critical praise from New York Times, NPR Music and more.

Regina Spektor is synonymous with New York City. The Russian-Jewish-American singer, songwriter and pianist got her own sign on the Bronx Walk of Fame, as well as "Regina Spektor Day," (June 11, 2019) proclaimed by Mayor Bill DeBlasio.

The Grammy Award nominee first saw commercial success with the RIAA Gold-certified LP, Begin to Hope, which includes the singles "On the Radio," "Better" and "Samson," as well as "Fidelity," which climbed the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Spektor's fifth album, Far (2009), and sixth album, What We Saw From the Cheap Seats (2012), both debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Spektor has performed at The White House as well as on Broadway, "Saturday Night Live" and contributed to many projects spanning film, television, and music including The Hamilton Mixtape.

REGINA SPEKTOR TOUR DATES

May 21-Corona Capital-Guadalajara, Mexico

July 15-Royal Festival Hall-London, UK

July 16- Royal Festival Hall-London, UK

July 18-Dalhalla-Rättvik, Sweden

July 28-Riverside Theater-Milwaukee, WI

July 29-Out of Space-Evanston, IL*

July 30-Brady Music-Cincinnati, OH

August 1-Kodak Center-Rochester, NY

August 2-Keswick Theatre-Philadelphia, PA

August 3-Wolf Trap-Vienna, VA †

August 5-Chateau Ste. Michelle-Woodinville, WA

August 7-Mountain Winery-Saratoga, CA

August 8-House of Blues-Anaheim, CA

August 10-The Greek Theatre-Los Angeles, CA†

August 24-SummerStage-Central Park, NY

August 25-WHBPAC-West Hampton, NY

August 27-Beach Road Festival-Martha's Vineyard, MA

*with Allison Russell

†with Aimee Mann