Regard and RAYE Deliver 'Garden Acoustic' Version of Single 'Secrets'

Multi-platinum artists Regard and RAYE have unveiled an 'Acoustic Garden' version of their latest single 'Secrets'.

Listen below!

The stunning acoustic version replaces the electronic elements with delicate piano chords, allowing RAYE's captivating vocals to take centre stage. The track comes with an engrossing official video that sees RAYE singing and playing the piano live in her garden. A certified smash, the original has amassed 35 million streams combined since its April release, and has been playlisted across Capital FM, Radio 1, Kiss FM and currently sits at #12 in the Official UK Charts.

Kosovan DJ and producer Regard garnered global attention with his debut single 'Ride It' - a rework of hip-hop star Jay Sean's track of the same name - which became an international hit, taking the internet and Tik Tok by storm, achieving over ten Top 10 single chart placements globally, including #2 in the UK where it is now certified platinum. To date, the track has amassed 600 million combined streams across Spotify and Apple Music, 3.5 million worldwide sales and topped the international streaming and Shazam charts.

Since the success of 'Ride It', Regard has gone onto remix world famous popstar Dua Lipa's single 'Don't Start Now', and supported Sigala on his 2019/2020 tour, with his own tour dates to be announced soon.

South London based singer-songwriter RAYE has notched up over 1 billion streams and has a double Platinum, Gold and two Silver singles under her belt. She gained international recognition from her feature on Jax Jones' hit 'You DON'T Know Me' which amassed over 456 million Spotify streams, and has since been releasing chart topping music with artists such as Jess Glynne, Mr Eazi, Martin Solveig and most recently David Guetta on their collaborative track 'Stay'.

The stunning 'Acoustic Garden' version of 'Secrets' brings a new energy to the globally adored smash single.

Related Articles View More Music Stories