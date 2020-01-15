Redfield Releases Debut EP PICTURES

Ascending UK talent Redfield today releases his debut Pictures EP via Higher Ground, bringing his signature fusion of soulful vocal samples and stripped-back deep house grooves to Diplo's burgeoning imprint with three impressive new tracks.

Listen to the EP below!



A classically trained musician, Redfield aka Neil Barrett has released on some of dance music's biggest labels including FFRR, Spinnin', Armada and Big Beat, spanning myriad styles. Since taking the scene by storm as Redfield this past summer with "Don't Worry" in collaboration with Swedish House Mafia's Axwell - which has already amassed over 4 million streams and counting on Spotify, plus massive BBC Radio 1 support from the likes of Annie Mac, Danny Howard, Nick Grimshaw, Maya Jama, MistaJam, Pete Tong and, of course, Diplo - Redfield has since released stellar remixes for DJ Lag, Leon Lour, RAYE, Jess Glynne, and was most recently tapped for an official remix of Major Lazer's latest international hit single "Que Calor" featuring J Balvin and El Alfa.



Hitting the ground running in 2020, Redfield's debut EP, Pictures, is out today and streaming everywhere via Higher Ground.





