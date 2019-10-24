Recording Academy Announces a New Social Media Initiative 'Behind The Record'

The Recording Academy® will give credit where credit is due with Behind the Record, a social media initiative aimed to spotlight the many producers, engineers, songwriters, mixers, instrumentalists, and other creators who contribute to the music recording process. Behind the Record will launch on Oct. 25 and ignite a cultural conversation by inviting artists across all music genres to recognize their collaborators' incredible behind-the-scenes work on the tracks, records, and albums loved by music fans across the globe. A campaign video featuring artists' intimate recording session photos and compelling GRAMMY acceptance speeches that acknowledge professionals who contributed to the music creation process can be viewed here.



"It's our responsibility, as a service organization, to serve our membership community of creative professionals and to ensure we celebrate and recognize all the incredibly talented musicians and creators who are making the music we love," said Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "Credits have been a casualty of the digital age, for all that we gained with streaming we lost in the opportunity for recognition and even discovery. Behind the Record champions all professional music creators and aims to connect with artist fan bases in order to give recognition to those who work tirelessly on these recordings."



Artists can participate in Behind the Record by:

Joining the Recording Academy and Behind the Record to help promote and share recognition for all creators.â€‹ Sign up here to receive an alert when the Credit Cover generator is released

Creating a custom Behind the Record Credit Cover on the Recording Academy's campaign webpage

Posting your Credit Cover across social media channels and tagging those who worked on your project. Use hashtags #GiveCredit #WeAreMusic #BehindTheRecord



Artists can create Credit Covers for a single or album, and all covers will live in a gallery on the site for music fans to view and discover the roles of creatives behind some of their favorite records. In addition to supporting the initiative on social media, artists may also create a custom vinyl sleeve for "extra credit."



Behind the Record is supported by the Recording Academy's Producers & Engineers Wing®. Jaxsta, a database of official (not crowd-sourced) music credit information for members of the music community, provided credits for Merlin, Warner Music, Sony Music, and Universal Music Group releases. Additional partners for Behind the Record include Pandora, TIDAL, and Genius. For more information, or if interested in creating a limited edition sleeve, please contact givecredit@recordingacademy.com or visit www.grammy.com/behindtherecord. Follow and join the global conversation on social media using the hashtags #GiveCredit, #WeAreMusic, and #BehindTheRecord.





Related Articles View More Music Stories