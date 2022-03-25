Reba McEntire's 'My Chains Are Gone' Available on CD & DVD Today

Reba McEntire's special CD & DVD pairing, MY CHAINS ARE GONE, is available today. The releases feature Reba performing some of the most beloved hymns of all time.The DVD offers a recording of Reba's 2017 first ever solo headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville,TN, now being released with Gaither Music Group.

Fans can purchase the DVD now here. Fans can purchase the CD now here.

Featuring special guests Trisha Yearwood, Kelly Clarkson and The Isaacs, and hosted by Gospel music legend Bill Gaither. In addition to the DVD, fans will be able to tune in tonight (3/25) to a special broadcast premiere of the performance on UPtv at 8pm ET, with an encore on April 4th @ 2am ET and April 17th at 9am ET. Reba's companion 12-track audio CD features some of her favorite hymns, as well as special guest feature performances by Lauren Daigle, Kelly Clarkson, Trisha Yearwood and The Isaacs.

It was also just revealed that Reba will perform at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday (3/27). Reba will perform "Somehow You Do," written by Diane Warren and nominated for Best Original Song category from the movie "Four Good Days" starring Mila Kunis and Glenn Close. Fans can tune in to Oscars on ABC at 8/7pm CT to catch the performance.

Reba just released her three-part box set REVIVED REMIXED REVISITED at the end of last year. REVIVED includes some of Reba's biggest hits as they've evolved in her live show, REMIXED puts a whole new spin on some of her most beloved tracks and on REVISITED, Reba works with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb to strip things back. Fans can purchase the new spin on some of Reba's most beloved tracks here.

Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People's Choice Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 3 GRAMMY® Awards, a GMA Dove Award and was a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in addition to multiple philanthropic and leadership honors.

Reba has celebrated unprecedented success including 35 career No.1 singles and selling over 56 million albums worldwide. Reba recently earned her 60th Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, extending her record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists. Reba's Top 10 success spans across five straight decades and lands her alongside only George Jones, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton in the achievement. The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe® nominated actress has 11 movie credits to her name, a lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun and starred in the six-season television sitcom Reba.

Her brand partnerships include Dillard's, REBA by Justin™ and she was named the first female and musician to portray KFC's iconic founder Colonel Harland Sanders in their celebrity colonel campaign. In 2020, Reba launched her very first Spotify original podcast, Living & Learning with Reba McEntire, featuring guests including Dolly Parton, Lady A, Trisha Yearwood, Leslie Jordan, Kristin Chenoweth, Jane Fonda and more.