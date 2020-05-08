Reba McEntire Releases New 'What If' Music Video 

Country superstar Reba McEntire releases a new music video for her timeless song "What If" today, watch below!

Written by Diane Warren and originally released in 1997, Reba felt compelled to re-release the song with an updated video as an encouraging message of hope and positivity. The uplifting track is also available for the first time on digital platforms today.

"This song is as relevant today as it was 23 years ago," shares Reba. "That's the power of a great song and Diane Warren is no stranger to writing great songs. Even though we may not be able to physically reach out with just one hand right now, we can still be there for each other and take care of our neighbors, essential workers and medical professionals. Re-releasing this song and updated video with its message of care, hope and love felt like the right thing to do. Maybe we still can change things."

Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People's Choice Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 3 GRAMMY® Awards, a GMA Dove Award and was a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in addition to multiple philanthropic and leadership honors. In 2017, she marked her thirteenth summit as the double-disc collection SING IT NOW: SONGS OF FAITH & HOPE topped both the Billboard Country and Christian/Gospel charts, bolstering Reba's successful record of 35 No. 1 singles and over 56 million albums sold worldwide. Reba co-produced her latest GRAMMY® nominated album, STRONGER THAN THE TRUTH (Big Machine Records) alongside Buddy Cannon in Nashville. The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe® nominated actress has 11 movie credits to her name, a lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun and starred in the six-season television sitcom Reba. Most recently, she joined the voice cast of Fox Animation's Spies in Disguise - released in theaters Christmas 2019. Her brand partnerships include Dillard's, REBA by Justin™ and was named the first female and musician to portray KFC's iconic founder Colonel Harland Sanders in their celebrity colonel campaign.





