Reb Fountain Shares New Single 'Lacuna'

Today, Flying Nun signee Reb Fountain is thrilled to share the third single to be released from the album, the exhilarating and pulsating "Lacuna." Last month, the New Zealand songwriter announced her upcoming album IRIS, due October 1, 2021. The song and video were premiered by Under the Radar, calling it "...another taste of Fountain's layered songwriting, a surreal trip into her dense lyricism and winding melodies." "Lacuna" follows on the heels of the first singles off the album, the yearning, string-adorned "Beastie" and the shimmering, nostalgia-tinged "Heart." "Lacuna" is a synth-driven, crooner ballad, calling to mind the unadulterated passion exhibited on Reb Fountain's previous releases. Speaking on the song, Fountain said: "'Lacuna' is the space for our voice to emerge into. A new dance that welcomes you into the void, to the all. It's a reckoning, an opportunity to expand and contract anew. Welcome."



The "Lacuna" video was shot in Queenstown, New Zealand by director Lola Fountain-Best. Reb envisioned an exploration and transformation; a dance with our many selves. She fashioned wings out of wire and foliage and they went to work filming rogue amongst autumnal skies and a forest of sunflowers.

Raised in the town of Christchurch, Reb Fountain came up in the tight-knit indie folk scene that produced contemporaries like Aldous Harding, Marlon Williams, and Delaney Davidson. Reb made a splash in 2017 with her self-released album Hopeful & Hopeless, winning the New Zealand Music Awards for Best Country Album, Best Folk Album, and Best Country Artist.

This attracted the attention of prestigious New Zealand label Flying Nun Records, who signed the songwriter and released her self-titled debut in March 2020, produced by Neil Finn.

The perfect extension of her 2020 self-titled record, IRIS elevates Reb Fountain's music to new heights. Reb effortlessly combines pop elements with her trademark noir folk-punk sound; weaving authentic and anthemic tunes that create an instant and indelible impression. IRIS is out via Flying Nun Records on October 1, 2021 on vinyl, CD and digitally.

