Read Taylor Swift's Touching Speech Before Carole King was Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Saturday night, Carole King was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Variety reported. While King was inducted in 1990 with husband and collaborator Gerry Goffin as a songwriter, she was inducted last night as a solo recording artist. The music icon was introduced by Grammy award-winning songstress Taylor Swift. You can read her speech introducing King below:

"I can't remember a time when I didn't know Carole King's music. I was raised by two of her biggest fans, who taught me the basic truths of life as they saw it: that you should treat people the way you want to be treated, that you must believe that you can achieve whatever you want to in life, and that Carole King is the greatest songwriter of all time.

"And there have been times when any fan's dedication to the artist they love can complicate things in their personal life. For example, my dad once told me a story from when he was in college and a girl he was just starting to date flirtatiously asked him if there were any songs that made him think of her. He instantly responded with his absolute favorite song, which was 'It's Too Late' by Carole King, not taking into consideration that the lyrics include lines like 'Something inside has died / And I just can't hide and I just can't fake it.' Shockingly, the relationship didn't work out. But if it had, I wouldn't be here tonight.

