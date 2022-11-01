Rayland Baxter Shares New Single 'My Argentina'
This Friday, Rayland Baxter will release his new album, If I Were A Butterfly via ATO.
Ahead of this week's release he shares the single "My Argentina," a stripped down piano ballad that centers around the grief and loss he's processing on the record. Today he also shares the live performance companion video featuring a somber and gorgeous rendition of the song with Baxter, a piano and a trio of backing vocalists.
Last month the Tennessee-bred singer-songwriter shared two other album singles including "Rubberband Man," and If I Were A Butterfly's title track. The album was produced by Baxter, Tim O'Sullivan and Kai Welch and is available for pre-order and pre-save today HERE.
Rayland Baxter will kick off his U.S. album release tour this Friday in his hometown of Nashville with a Grimey's in-store, he'll later play his official show there on November 11th at Brooklyn Bowl. Other tour highlights include New York City on November 16th and Washington DC on November 19th. Full tour dates below.
If I Were A Butterfly is the fourth studio album from Rayland Baxter. The album examines loss and existential ruminations on happiness and freedom and was completed in the wake of his father, the legendary Bucky Baxter's (Bob Dylan's longtime pedal steel player and member of Steve Earle's Dukes) passing.
His late father appears on the album along with a host of collaborators including Shakey Graves, Zac Cockrell of Alabama Shakes, members of Cage the Elephant, Stella, Rose, Morning Teleportation's Travis Goodwin, and legendary Motown drummer Miss Bobbye Hall, among many others. If I Were A Butterfly was in large part recorded while Baxter was living alone at Thunder Sound, an abandoned rubber-band factory turned studio in Kentucky with later sessions taking place in California, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.
The Nashville eccentric and ever-evolving journeyman's most recent release was Good Mmornin, a tribute to the late Mac Miller. Prior to that he released three full-length studio albums - Wide Awake, Imagainery Man, feathers & fishHooks and the EP ashkeLON. Rayland Baxter will be on tour throughout 2022 and 2023. Full tour dates are below.
"Baxter tends to keep his references oblique, working his commentary into the fabric of storytelling that leaves equal space for love songs and humorous vignettes," said Rolling Stone. Popmatters notes that "the amount of craft evident in Baxter's lyricism borders on breathtaking at times." It's this wit and songcraft that is so front and center on If I Were A Butterfly, Baxter's most fully evolved and wisest body of work to date, but it also bears the sonic freedom of someone who's got nothing left to lose.
Watch the new music video here:
TOUR DATES
Nov 4 - Nashville, TN - Grimey's in-store
Nov 5 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
Nov 6 - Charleston, SC - The Windjammer
Nov 11 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
Nov 16 - New York - Brooklyn Made
Nov 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore Music Hall
Nov 19 - Washington D.C - The Hamilton
Jan 14 - Portland OR - Portland's Folk Fest
