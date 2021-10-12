Ratinoff Releases Debut EP 'Let It Out'

Northern California-based retro rock-inspired singer and songwriter RATINOFF released his self-titled debut EP amid the Covid-19 Pandemic. Touring was off the table for him and artists around the globe, so he channeled his frustration into creativity and used the time to write and record his new album.

The outcome is his recently released dark-edged yet melody-driven "LET IT OUT", with a sound that pays homage to the sonic tenets of the post-punk icons who first inspired him. Produced by Grammy-nominated producer Wes Sharon (Parker Millsap, Turnpike Troubadours). "LET IT OUT" is available on all streaming platforms and CD with vinyl coming out on October 29.

"Jay and I initially connected over our mutual love of Joy Division," says producer Sharon. "That was our starting point of our musical bond. From there we dove into making the record. Our goal was to make music that made us feel like we were listening to music from that era but capturing the vibe of today. Jay's voice was the glue. Working with Jay was one of the best experiences I've had. He always has tons of ideas and he's never afraid to try something new."

Emotionally charged from beginning to end, the videos from Let It Out have collectively accumulated over 335k views and growing, with the songs garnering spots on dozens of playlists.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the music video for "Take Me Away" here: