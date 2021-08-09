Rapper/Songwriter Patrik Kabongo Creates His Own Heat Wave With “98 Degrees”

At 1 Million+ streams across platforms, Canadian rapper Patrik Kabongo is serving verses set to make you sweat with his hot new summer single, "98 Degrees" - available now.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vx9gH4oAo2A

Following a run of success over the past few years, the Toronto- and Montreal-based artist is doubling down on a heavy blend of high energy, heavy trap bass, and Lil Mama's "Lip Gloss" for good measure.

High tempo and high energy is nothing new to the rapper and songwriter; in fact, Kabongo has been turning heads for some time now with features in Earmilk, Elevator, Hip-Hop Canada, BBC Radio 2, Sirius XM Canada, and more.

"98 Degrees" comes off of Patrick Kabongo's recently released eight-track album, High End Pack (2021). Dedicated to showcasing his sonic and artistic versatility, the project features two singles recently featured in a national TikTok campaign ("High End" and "High End (120 Remix)"). It will also include five new records, videos, and a limited capsule auction available through NFTs.

This isn't the last move for Patrick Kabongo, either. In May, 2020 Kabongo signed a new distribution deal with Coalition Music/Warner Music Canada and released the single, "Motive." It garnered the traction to dive head first into TikTok Canada's #ItStartsWith TikTok campaign, which was broadcast live on television during both the NBA Finals and the 2020 Billboard Awards.

"98 Degrees" and High End Pack are available now.