Rapper Skilla Baby Sits Down With Wallo For Season Four Of 'Where's Wallo'

Skilla Baby, one of the most promising rising stars in the Detroit Hip Hop scene, sits down with Wallo 267 for an insightful episode of “Where's Wallo”.

Skilla Baby's music is inspired by the sounds of rappers like Meek Mill and Lil Wayne (or as he refers to them, Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant), as well as vintage soul and R&B from his father's record collection and even the poetry and literature that came out of the Harlem Renaissance.

Skilla Baby talks with Wallo about his career, success in music, and how his personality allows him to move smoothly through the industry with no issues. Skilla Baby also discusses his plans to help his community and plans for future music and collaborations which will continue Detroit's rapid rise to the top of the scene.

Check out the full interview below and make sure to stream Skilla Baby's breakout hit “Bae” available on all platforms and connect with Skilla Baby socially!

Watch the full episode here: