Range Media Partners Announce Hiring of Music Executives Cameron Lutz, Leah Bublis & Tania Cruz

Range Media Partners announced three key executive hires in the music division today; SVP of Strategic Marketing and Content innovation, Cameron Lutz; VP of Sync and Soundtrack, Leah Bublis and Product Manager, Tania Cruz. The hiring of these three new talented individuals exemplifies Range Media Partners commitment to a bespoke, hands-on, diversified and holistic approach in serving the wide range of talent they represent.

Cameron Lutz joins Range Media Partners Music division as the SVP of Strategic Marketing and Content Innovation after spending the last 5 years as a strategic partner and manager at Facebook and Instagram. There he led partnerships with artists, festivals, and tentpole music moments. He was recently recognized as one of Billboard's 2020 Country Music Power Players for his efforts in country music which included partnerships with Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, Midland, and others. Lutz also spearheaded the first-ever Facebook & Instagram Women of Nashville Brunch to highlight women in Nashville's music community.

"I've known Cameron for many years and have consistently been blown away by his natural ability to communicate with talent, his affinity for innovation in media and his cutting edge ability to create greater connections between artists and their audiences," explained Matt Graham, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of RANGE. "We are so excited to have him helping us tackle the rapidly changing landscape."

Leah Bublis, whose new role as VP of Sync and Soundtrack at Range Media Partners, comes from a background with extensive and diverse experience in licensing. Bublis began her career nearly a decade ago working with Rihanna, Big Sean, Grimes, Vic Mensa, HAIM, Dorothy and more in her role as the first ever sync employee of Roc Nation. From there, Bublis joined Artist Partner Group / Artist Publishing Group where she maximized exposure for artists including Charlie Puth, Kehlani, Bazzi and Rico Nasty. Most recently, Bublis transitioned to the production side as part of the in-house music supervision team at ViacomCBS, where she worked on projects across MTV, VH1, BET, and CMT, most notably the return of the 2000s classic, Cribs. In 2017, Bublis was spotlighted as one of the Billboard "40 Under 40: Five on the Rise".

"Leah will serve as a vital bridge between our filmmakers and our music talent. Her years of experience expertly placing songs within film and TV will not only benefit our storytellers, but will also create opportunities for our musicians rarely made available by a management company," stated Rich Cook, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Range

Tania Cruz is a Los Angeles native whose music journey began at CAA (after graduating from UC Berkeley) working for Mac Clark during the developmental years of CAA's Dance touring department. She has since contributed to teams at Dick Clark, UMPG, and most recently, Roc Nation, where she worked with current Range Music Managing Partner Melissa Ruderman, and collaborated on a year-long campaign to drive Mariah Carey's hit single, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" to #1 on the Billboard HOT 100 charts. Following the onset of the pandemic, Cruz dedicated her time to building out digital marketing campaigns and creating brand awareness strategies for independent musicians. She will now join Range Music as a Project Manager.

"Tania's comprehension of what it takes to work on the management teams of globally recognized music talent in this ever-changing industry exceeds that of any young executive I have worked with in my career," commented Melissa Ruderman, Managing Partner of Range Music. "We are lucky to have Tania's passion, drive, skill set and creativity here at Range."

The Range Music team includes: Alec Mitchell, Alicia Mathews, Cameron Lutz, Charles "CJ" James Cook, Evan Winiker, Gregory Johnson, Isaac Zepeda, Jack Minihan, Jordan Dettmer, Kai Gayoso, Leah Bublis, Matt Graham, Melissa Ruderman, Michele Harrison, Miriam Peacock, Ollie Ayling, Phoebe Wang, Stephanie Marks, Tania Cruz, Tyler Henry, Valentine Banor and Zack Phillips.