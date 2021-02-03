Randy Travis' 'Fool's Love Affair' Breaks Top 5 On The Texas Regional Radio Chart

The New York Times called country music icon Randy Travis' 2020 release, "Fool's Love Affair" "a reassuringly sturdy jolt of traditionalism." After the viral support of the never-before-heard single from mainstream country radio stations, digital partners, media outlets and his peers in country music, it quickly gained traction at Texas Regional Radio, a faction of country stations focused on "red-dirt" more traditionally-leaning music based in and the state of Texas and throughout the Midwest. After a successful 18 week run, "Fool's Love Affair" broke into the Top 5 this week on the renowned chart and continues to rack up over 20,000 streams at digital platforms every day. Travis feels right at home with the likes of his fellow home-state superstars like Cody Johnson, Randy Rogers Band, Cody Jinks and more. Download and stream the song here.

The song was produced by Kyle Lehning and written by Keith Stegall, Charlie Monk and Milton Brown.

Randy's impact on country music has been long lasting. Countless artists credit him as an influence in their music and career. His legacy is cemented in history as a member of the Grand Ole Opry (1986) and the Country Music Hall of Fame (2016) and his music will undoubtedly continue to impress both listeners and artists for the rest of time.

Taste of Country described Randy as "the epitome of what country music should sound like."

"This, my friends, is what Real Country Music sounds like." - Robert K. Oermann, Music Row Magazine

Billboard says, "the tone is rich and reedy, the delivery is steady and understated, and the emotion is convincingly resigned."

The Tennessean called the song "a classic ballad tinged with steel guitar and carried by the warm croon that sold millions of albums and helped shape a generation of country stars to come."

Not only is "Fool's Love Affair" the first new Randy Travis music in years, but it also marked the 35th Anniversary of his first radio single "On The Other Hand." Originally recorded as a demo, the song sat in storage until one of the writers, Charlie Monk, rediscovered it and sent it to Travis and his longtime producer Kyle Lehning. Country fans have long awaited the chance to hear the Country Music Hall of Fame member's voice on a new song, and though he still suffers with aphasia and cannot record, Randy brought them just that.